Mother forgives man found guilty of murdering her son as sentencing delayed

Arteayia Howard, mother of Le'Quavious Claridy, points to her son's killer, Darioin Lee, during Lee's sentencing hearing Friday afternoon in Sarasota.

"Darion (Lee), I forgive you because it's in my heart. I just want to know why you shot my son?"

Arteayia Howard questioned 20-year-old Darion Lee from the stand in a courtroom in downtown Sarasota on Friday almost four years after her son, 21-year-old Le'Quavious Claridy, died from injuries he sustained in a shooting.

The Sarasota mother had tears in her eyes as she directed her statement towards Lee, who was scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, four months after a jury found him guilty in July for second-degree murder with a firearm and attempted murder in connection to the 2019 shooting that killed Claridy and wounded a classmate.

Darion Lee, sits with his attorney, Kathleen Kirwin, before his sentencing hearing gets underway Friday afternoon at the Judge Lynn N. Silvertooth Judicial Center in Sarasota. Lee was found guilty in July 2023 for murder in the second degree with a firearm and attempted murder in the first degree in connection to the 2019 shooting that killed Le’Quavious Claridy and wounded then 17-year old Sas Young

Due to the defense receiving a report late from one of their witnesses, the conclusion of the sentencing will be scheduled for a later date. It is unclear when the sentencing will conclude, although Sarasota County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Krug said at the beginning of Friday's proceeding that he would prefer to have the continuance soon.

Lee, 20, was arrested in November 2019 after he turned himself in following the shooting near Carver Street and Orange Avenue which at the time wounded both Claridy and Sas Young, 17. Lee was 16 years old at the time.

An affidavit in the case states the shooting was over an ongoing dispute over a dirt bike between Lee and Young, both students at Triad.

When police arrived on the scene, two victims were on the ground near pools of blood, reports stated at the time.

Claridy was in a coma following the shooting, but when he awoke, he told his aunt it had been Lee who had shot him and repeated the name to detectives who came to interview him at the hospital, according to her testimony during the trial earlier this year.

At least four witnesses testified during the trial that when they asked Claridy who had shot him both at the scene and in the hospital, he had told them it had been “Darion Lee” and described Lee as being heavy set with short dreads.

Claridy later died at the hospital from his injuries.

A mother's forgiveness clashes with hate, anger over unanswered question of 'Why?'

Arteayia Howard, mother of murder victim Le'Quavious Claridy, cries as she testifies at a sentencing hearing for his killer, Darion Lee.

Tears flowed from family members' eyes on both sides of the aisle as Howard poured her heart into her statement for the judge and Lee to hear.

"My son is gone, he is in the grave," Howard said, adding that while she forgives Lee, he needs to face consequences.

Howard also told the Court she has struggled because she has hatred in her heart and that she is angry. She added that she has not slept, barely eats, and has had depression and anxiety since the day her son died on Dec. 10, 2019.

Prosecutor Megan Leaf, left, tries to calm Arteayia Howard as she testifies about the loss of her son, Le'Quavious Claridy.

For her family, there are no more holidays — the last day she spoke to her son was before Thanksgiving 2019, he died and was buried before Christmas. His 22nd birthday passed in September, but he will forever remain 21, Howard said.

"You stopped his future," Howard said. "You stopped my future. You stopped my family's future."

During Howard's statement, she revealed that she knew Lee's family prior to the shooting and that they most likely knew her son. She looked at Lee as she told him that if he had only gone to his dad or his aunties about the situation before, they would have helped him. Instead, Howard said that Lee had made the conscious decision to shoot her son.

Howard expressed more anger at the constant delays, saying at one point that it doesn't matter that Lee might have an educational disability because he had enough sense to use a gun and to try to throw it away.

Despite her anger, Howard urged Lee to apologize to his family and to pray that God can forgive and protect him so that his family doesn't go through what she's experiencing. As she spoke, her voice at times cracking and tears running down her face, those in the audience also teared up.

Assistant State Attorney Megan Leaf also read a statement from Claridy's aunt, who was present in the courtroom but had prepared a letter to be read.

"1,451 days. Almost four years ago today, you made a mistake," the letter began.

In the letter, Claridy's aunt described Claridy as a listener, so much so that he hadn't talked until he was 7 years old, scaring the family one day when he simply started speaking.

The letter also stated that Claridy wasn't a fighter. He only became a fighter on Nov. 11 when four bullets hit him and he had to fight for his life — a fight that his body lost a month later, leaving such a big void in the family's lives.

"I hope my heart will heal," the letter concluded. "I can't walk around with pain and hatred in my heart for a child."

Leaf also called on Melanie Ritter, principal of Triad Alternative School, to review Lee's disciplinary history.

Ritter said according to school records, Lee had 83 disciplinary referrals from second grade through 10th grade, including 19 disciplinary referrals while at Booker High School before he came to Triad. Most of the referrals were for physical aggression and profane language towards staff and administration, Ritter said, but also included repetitive disruptions in class and suspensions.

Prosecutor Megan Leaf, right, hands a document to witness Melanie Ritter Friday afternoon at the Judge Lynn N. Silvertooth Judicial Center in Sarasota. Ritter is the principal at Triad Alternative School, where Darion Lee was a student in 2019.

During the fall of 2019 while at Triad, Lee had 12 disciplinary actions including profanity towards a teacher, insubordination, threatening statements, and offering $80 to another student for a 90 mm handgun, according to Ritter's testimony.

The defense did not cross-examine any of the three witnesses Leaf called on Friday. More witnesses and possible statements are expected to be called by the defense when the sentencing continues.

Darion Lee waves to family members as he leaves the courtroom following a sentencing hearing Friday afternoon at the Judge Lynn N. Silvertooth Judicial Center in Sarasota.

