Mother of former Marine killed at Anytime Fitness files lawsuit against gym, Opelousas Police Department

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — “I saw him shoot my baby point blank range in the chest,” Charlotte Bordenave said on Feb. 28, 2023. “I want the city of Opelousas to pay me. And then you know what? I’ll come back on television, and I’m going to burn the money because it’s not my baby back. But I’m going to own them.”

That was the last time News 10 heard from Bordenave just moments after her son, former U.S. Marine Harrison Bordenave was shot and killed inside of Anytime Fitness in Opelousas last year.

Mother speaks out after witnessing son’s murder in Opelousas

Just days before the one-year anniversary of the shooting, Bordenave kept her word and filed a lawsuit against Anytime Fitness and the Opelousas Police Department.

“Basically, these lawsuits are about the Opelousas Police Department, it’s chief of police, and any time fitness refusing to consider the threat of a dangerous convicted felon seriously,” Roshell Jones said. “And because of that, Harrison Bordenave day is dead today.”

Jones said these threats originated in the days prior to the shooting, when the alleged shooter Jason Paul Leday approached Bordenave in the gym.

“He basically criticized him for doing too much cardio and told him, ‘Cardio won’t allow you to outrun a bullet.'” Jones said.

Jones said the purpose of these lawsuits is to hold those accountable who refused to take Bordenave’s complaints seriously, even after filing a police report about Leday’s threats.

“Amen. When they arrive at Anytime Fitness on Saturday, February 25th. They, in fact, treated Harrison Bordenave as if he was a criminal. They basically threatened him and told him that they were going to arrest him for filing a false police report. Anytime fitness could have certainly disabled and deactivated the key for a Mr. Jason Leday when Harrison reported this threat against his life, and they failed to do that. So, they also are responsible for the tragic death of Harrison Bordenave,” Jones said.

While the lawsuits can’t bring Harrison back, Jones said this legal process can send a message that can save lives moving forward and keep Bordenave’s memory alive.

“Harrison Bordenave wants to send a message, particularly to the Opelousas Police Department, that when one of your citizens calls you and make a complaint against a proven convicted, dangerous felon that involves a threat to a person’s life, that you stop, you drop everything, and you take it seriously and you investigate it and you do whatever is necessary to remove that threat,” Jones said. “That did not happen here. And sadly, Harrison is not alive because of that.”

Jones said the police department and the gym will be served and given a chance to respond before moving forward.

