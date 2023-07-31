Mother of former missing Arizona teen asks the public to move on in new video

Missing teen Alicia Navarro reunited with her mother after 4 years

The mother of former missing Arizona teenager Alicia Navarro has asked the public to move on, stating that the amount of attention has put the family’s safety at risk.

Jessica Nuñez, began her Facebook video statement on Sunday afternoon by thanking the public for the amount of support the family has received since her daughter’s disappearance in 2019.

“I could never have kept going without all of your love, help and well wishes. I can’t even put into the words the amount of gratitude I have for you all,” Nuñez said.

As police continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to Alicia’s disappearance and reappearance at a Montana police station last week, Nuñez said the public’s search for answers has taken a dangerous turn.

“I have been harassed and my family has been attacked all over the internet. The public has gone from trying to help Alicia to doing things like trying to show up to her house and putting her safety in jeopardy,” Nuñez said.

Nuñez has also called for the public to stop making TikTok videos about the case and to stop contacting the family with any speculations, questions, or assumptions.

“This is not a movie; this is our life. This is my daughter. I love her more than anything in the world and I think I have shown you that. My job has always been to protect her. And just as I never gave up on her before, I won’t stand for the treatment of her now. There is an ongoing investigation, and I am begging you to move on,” Nuñez said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alicia Navarro's mother asks public to back off as police investigate