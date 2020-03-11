Mother found in car with a crack pipe and a kid, cops say. She blamed a black guy

A Sunrise mother was charged with child neglect among other felonies Tuesday, police say, after they found her unconscious in a running car with a crack pipe and sleeping child.

Once Michelle Di Virgilio, 25, woke up to Davie cops handing her son over to her mother and heard the charges against her, Officer Nicholas Correa’s arrest report claims, she said, “that ----ing [racial slur] placed that crack pipe in there.”

Davie police placed Di Virgilio in custody. The report says this involved enough of a fuss that Di Virgilio is charged with resisting an officer with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer in addition to child neglect, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tuesday night, Davie police say, they were called to the A to Z Food & Beverage parking lot, 13140 State Rd. 84, to deal with a woman passed out in a parked car with the motor running and a child in the back seat.

Correa wrote that he spotted a black Chevrolet truck parked over two spots and Di Virgilio “unconscious with an open 305 cigarette box in her right hand with a glass pipe inside....”

Her son was sleeping in a car seat that wasn’t secured, the report said. While Correa turned off the truck and tended to the son, Davie Fire Rescue arrived to deal with an awakening, but staggering, Di Virgilio. Her mother was called to take care of her son.

After her accusation of an unseen black person, Correa said he found a “Chore Boy,” “a copper wire thing he knew was used “for smoking illegal narcotics out of glass pipes.”

On the way to the police station, the 4-foot-11, 130-pound Di Virgilio began kicking at the police cruiser’s windows, the report says. When warned she might be pepper-Sprayed if she kept up the kicking, she said, “Do it, p----” while keeping up the kicking.

Correa pepper sprayed her.

Di Virgilio kept kicking at the police station, hitting glass doors and the leg of an officer “as she was attempting to strike his groin area,” Correa opined.

Her bond was set at $1,100.

