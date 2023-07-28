Mother found dead in car with son unharmed in Wayne County, Indiana

An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside her vehicle outside of her home in Wayne County, Indiana.

Deputies were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of South Green Street in Green Fork just before 6 p.m., according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

When first responders arrived on scene, they located a mother and her son in a car parked in front of her home.

The mother, identified as 26-year-old Haily Danielle Snyder, was pronounced deceased on scene.

Her son was unharmed, the sheriff’s office said.

The cause and manner of death have not been officially determined.

The sheriff’s office said that based on the information gathered, it has been determined that there is no threat to the community related to this incident.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.



