Mother found dead in desert after she left Baskin Robbins in man’s car, Texas cops say

A woman was found dead in a desert two weeks after she was last seen at a Baskin Robbins in El Paso, Texas police say.

Michelle Morales-Nakaza, 32, had last been seen the evening of March 27. The El Paso Police Department said she was possibly picked up from the ice cream shop by a man driving a white Toyota Camry.

A missing person alert was sent Sunday, April 9. The following day, according to the El Paso Times, authorities located her body.

Officers said Morales-Nakaza was found dead in the Red Sands area of El Paso County. Her death is being considered a homicide, but police did not release a cause of death.

Red Sands encompasses 21 square miles and features sand dunes and small hills, according to Visit El Paso.

Morales-Nakaza was a mother of three children, her mom said in a Facebook post.

“I’m having a real difficult time dealing with these circumstances. It’s any parent’s worst nightmare,” Roni Espino said in a post before her daughter’s body was found.

Anyone with information about Morales-Nakaza’s death is asked to contact police at 915-832-4400.

