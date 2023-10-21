Mother found guilty of manslaughter after accidently shooting and killing her 14-year-old daughter

A mother convicted of shooting her 14-year-old daughter to death will spend four years in prison.

Action News Jax first reported in 2021 when Amanda Guthrie was charged with child neglect, attempted manslaughter, and child abuse.

Read: Woman arrested in connection to 14- year-girl who was shot in the head

Police say she shot her daughter in the head in their Arlington home.

On Oct. 20 she was sentenced to 51 months in prison, with 2 years of probation and was ordered to pay $518 in court costs for possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis.

