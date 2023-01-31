Mother found slain near her sleeping toddler in New Tampa

A mother was found dead on a New Tampa street Monday next to a car with her sleeping toddler inside, police said.

Officers were called to the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Dr. in the Easton Park subdivision a little after 10 p.m. about a woman lying on the street, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police discovered a woman in her 20s with upper body trauma lying on the ground.

The woman was next to a Ford EcoSport SUV and inside the car was her sleeping toddler strapped in a car seat, police said. The boy was not injured and is now with a relative.

Detectives are investigating the incident and speaking with neighbors. The woman does not appear to live in the neighborhood, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or share a tip through TIP411, accessible through the TampaPD app.

No other information was released.