Mother furious as man accused in daughter's death pleads guilty to negligent homicide

Cindy Walters was devastated. The man accused of killing her daughter, Bethany Walters, was offered a plea deal the morning his trial was set to start.

“It was like day one all over again,” Cindy Walters said. “It was like we had just heard she died.”

She got in her car the next day and drove around St. Landry Parish, eventually arriving at the courthouse in Opelousas. She slipped into a courtroom and watched an unrelated proceeding, crying.

A victim’s advocate asked her what she was doing.

“I told her, ‘Most people go to the cemetery to mourn their loss there. Today, I am mourning the loss of what should have been happening,’” Cindy Walters said.

Michael Guillory pleaded guilty Monday to negligent homicide in connection with the 2016 shooting of Bethany Walters. The maximum sentence is five years, according to Louisiana law.

Previously, he had been charged with second-degree murder.

Bethany Megan Walters

At the time of her death, Bethany Walters and Guillory lived in a house across from his parents. On Jan. 25, 2016, Guillory rushed to his parents and told them Walters had accidentally shot herself.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office said the death was suspicious, but the coroner’s office couldn’t determine a manner of death.

After a year without movement in her daughter’s case, Cindy Walters hired a forensics pathologist and ballistics analyst whose findings indicated Bethany Walters did not die of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Guillory was indicted in May 2019.

District Attorney Chad Pitre said in a news release that after examining the overall evidence available, prosecutors determined it might be difficult to convince a jury of specific intent in Bethany Walter’s death.

An assistant district attorney who handled the case said there were still “questions that created a serious legal challenge in a case where the state is required to convince a jury that the defendant specifically intended to kill the victim.”

“In light of the lack of direct evidence of guilt, we feel this was a good result,” Pitre said in a statement.

Cindy Walters said she was disappointed by Pitre’s decision to offer Guillory what she called a “sweetheart deal.” She wondered why he couldn’t let the jury decide if there was enough evidence of intent or if a lesser conviction — like manslaughter or negligent homicide — or if a not guilty verdict was appropriate.

“Mr. Pitre you have been in charge of this case for a year now. You have had ample time to review this case,” Cindy Walters wrote in a response to Pitre. “You lead a victim’s family to believe there would be a trial in this matter, and on the morning of the first day of trial you inform them of your reasons which are not valid. I believe your actions are unprecedented."

Bethany Megan Walters

Pitre said in his release he “understood” the disappointment of the Walters family after the acceptance of the negligent homicide plea but added, “the law requires the state to prove intent.”

Cindy Walters said she feels like the sheriff’s office, the coroner’s office and the district attorney’s office fell short of their public duty.

“I will not rest until everyone is aware how the sheriff's department under Bobby Guidroz and District Attorney Chad Pitre failed my daughter, my family, and the law-abiding citizens of your parish,” she said.

