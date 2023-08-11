Mother gets 25 years in strangulation death of 10-year-old daughter Jada Clay

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Torbenson has been prosecuting child homicides stemming from abuse and neglect in Milwaukee County for 12 years.

The death of 10-year-old Jada Clay was his first case involving strangulation. That the person convicted in the crime was Jada's own mother made the crime nearly incomprehensible.

“This is perhaps the case I have discussed the most with my colleagues at the office,” he said.

That mother, 48-year-old Henrietta Rogers, was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide in Jada’s death after a weeklong trial in May. On Friday, in front of a courtroom of around 100 people, she was sentenced to 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision.

“This really is a terrible crime, a terrible thing that you did,” Judge Mark Sanders said. “I find myself almost at a loss for words to describe how terrible it is, to be able to fully capture how aggravated, how awful and how damaging it is to so many people.

“Because this crime is so terrible, the good parts of your character are overwhelmed.”

Jada was a student at Samuel Clemens School. Her family described her as a selfless, outgoing, courageous and intelligent girl.

Her death and her mother’s conviction comes as youth homicides have doubled in Milwaukee since the pandemic ripped through the nation, although the incident stands out as a rare killing that didn't involve a firearm.

Among the friends of family of Rogers and Jada there was, as Torbenson put it, a “wide chasm” of thoughts on Rogers. Her closest family expressed deep love for her, emphasized her significant mental health issues and asked for leniency. Others close to Jada, in letters to the court, called her mother “evil,” a “coward” and asked for a maximum sentence.

“My family hasn’t been the same since Jada’s passing,” Anthion Clay, Jada’s father, wrote to the court.

Rogers declined to make any statements Friday.

Jada was found dead in the family’s home on Milwaukee northwest side Feb. 10, 2022, after her sister returned from school and errands.

The sister told police that Jada and their mother had been fighting over Jada’s hair that morning, according to the criminal complaint. The two had a physical altercation before Jada locked herself in her bedroom and said she wasn’t going to school that day.

When the sister returned home, she told police, the door to the apartment unit was locked, the complaint said. Only Jada, their mother and herself had keys to the unit.

Rogers spent seven years as a corrections officer at the county juvenile detention center in the 2000s and later worked at a thrifting business with Jada’s father, according to a letter from Rogers’ mother, Darlene Rogers. Torbenson said she spent most of her life as a productive citizen.

In letters to the court, members of Rogers’ family saw a change in her after she ended a relationship with Jada’s father. Rogers’ attorney, William Sulton, said she suffered from schizophrenia and psychosis and argued it was those conditions that killed Jada.

“That may be hard to accept,” he said.

That seemed to be case for everyone else. Sanders, the judge, noted that Rogers didn't enter a plea of not guilty by mental disease or defect.

In letters to the court, Rogers’ friends and family struggled to square her conviction with the person they knew her as — someone who loved her daughters unconditionally, cared for her 90-year-old mother and was there for her extended family as well.

“This is not my loving daughter and it breaks my heart that this is happening to her because I know her children were her life and her everything,” Darlene Rogers wrote.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee mother gets 25 years in death of 10-year-old daughter