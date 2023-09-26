Mother gets 6 years in prison for death of son who had recently been returned to her care

3-year-old Jayden Krebs was found dead in a bathroom just months after Hamilton County decided he should be returned to his mother's care. She was sentenced to six to nine years in prison Tuesday.

Molly Krebs pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children on Sept. 12. Under Ohio law, she will serve six years, but three additional years can be tacked on if she has violations in prison.

More: A 3-year-old died in his mom's care. Why was he given back to her, even after warnings?

There was no plea deal with prosecutors. She faced a maximum sentence of 11 years. Due to this, her lawyers and prosecutors argued at length about what her sentence should be. Her lawyers asked for a four- to six-year sentence.

Her lawyers said she left her child in the bath intending to return in just a few minutes but fell asleep and later found him dead.

Her lawyer, Jeffrey Adams, said Krebs was remorseful and accepts full blame for her actions.

"This was not supposed to happen," he said.

Molly Krebs cried as she read a statement to the judge.

"The truth is that ever since I was a little girl I longed to have a family of my own," she said. "The heartache of losing a child is one that I wouldn't wish on my worst nemesis."

She could not continue and her lawyer read the last half of her statement in which she vowed to save as many lives as she could.

'She is evil'

The prosecution argued that her story changed several times and that a detective investigating the case believed Krebs was using the bathtub as a form of punishment. Assistant Prosecutor Brian Goodyear said Jayden's older brother, now 8, said in an interview that Molly Krebs abused Jayden before.

Goodyear said that the older brother told an investigator he had seen his mother hit Jayden, yell at him and once push him under the water in the bathtub and tell him, "If you don't shut up, I'm going to drown you."

Goodyear said Molly Krebs was also texting with a boyfriend at the time saying that Jayden would be put up for adoption soon.

Molly Krebs' own sister, Emily Krebs, spoke to Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Terry Nestor asking for the harshest sentence possible and saying Molly Krebs intended to get rid of Jayden.

"She hated him, but she didn't want him but did not want anyone else to have him," she told the judge. "For too long, she has been allowed to get away with her crimes. Hold her accountable for once in her life because she is not done. When given the opportunity again, she will destroy more lives. She is evil, not capable of redemption."

Family still seeks answers

Jayden and his older brother had lived most of their lives with his grandmother, Mary Williams, supervised by Hamilton County Job and Family Services social workers. Court records show they were fully returned to the custody of his mother in August.

Less than four months later, he was dead.

Williams and her daughter, Emily Krebs, repeatedly warned social workers and the court that returning the boys to their mother was dangerous.

In court Tuesday, Emily Krebs spoke about this.

"The list of people responsible for his death is not limited to the defendant and includes state agencies, magistrates, judges and law enforcement," she said. "If one person had cared as much as we did, listened to us or intervened in any way, Jayden might still be alive."

Court documents show animosity between Jayden's grandmother and the guardian ad litem. During the process of placing the children back with Molly Krebs, the guardian filed a motion accusing the grandmother of turning Jayden's older brother against her and the other social workers.

In the wake of Jayden's death, Hamilton County Job and Family Services launched and investigation into how his case was handled. The Hamilton County Public Defender's Office also said the case was being reviewed.

Job and Family Services had legal custody of Jayden and oversaw his grandmother while she cared for him. The guardian ad litem tasked with representing Jayden in court and advocating for actions in his best interest came from public defender's office.

The Enquirer asked both agencies Monday about the status of their inquiries into the case.

The fight continues

Mary Williams was in court Tuesday. Jayden's older brother has been in her care since Jayden's death, but she is still fighting to get permanent custody of him. A hearing in that case is scheduled for October.

While she remains under the supervision of the family services agency, she had to ask permission to get his cavities filled. A process that took months. She is even supposed to ask permission to cut his hair. Emily Krebs said his paternal grandmother initially filed a petition for custody, but later withdrew it.

The family said no one from either the public defender's office or Job and Family Services has ever asked them any questions as part of the investigation into Jayden's death.

After the sentencing, Williams had tears in her eyes.

"I think she should have gotten the maximum," she said of her daughter's sentence. "She managed to pull the wool over the eyes of the court. It's more time than she gave him."

