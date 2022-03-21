Mother gives 2-week-old baby to strangers on Texas street, cops say. She was arrested

A Texas woman was arrested after she was accused of trying to give her baby to strangers, the Corpus Christi Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responded to reports about the woman at around 10:30 p.m. on March 20, according to the news release, which was shared on Facebook.

According to officers’ call notes, a woman was walking down the street and asking strangers to take her child. People who stopped to talk with the 25-year-old woman accepted the baby and then called police, the release said.

When officers arrived, they took the 2-week-old baby into their custody, the release said.

Police then contacted a medic unit to examine thewoman and her baby. The woman may have been under the influence of “an unknown narcotic,” police said in the release.

Child Protective Services was given custody of the baby, and the woman was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, the release said.

In Texas, there are several locations where parents can leave their children if they’re in crisis, KIII reported. Under the Baby Moses Law or Safe Haven Law, a parent “will not be prosecuted for abandonment or neglect” if they surrender their baby to any hospital, emergency room, EMS station or fire station.

Missing 8-month-old found alive after spending night in Louisiana field, rescuers say

Teens take woman’s idling car — and her 9-month-old baby — for joyride, NC cops say

Three abandoned kids found in Texas roadway, another in ‘unkept’ home, sheriff says