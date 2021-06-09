Mother goes viral slamming school board's 'communist' curriculum: Stop ‘emotionally abusing’ and ‘indoctrinating our children'

A New York mother has gone viral for blasting her local school board in a meeting for instruction she views as liberal "indoctrination" and emotional abuse of students.

Tatiana Ibrahim, a mother in Carmel, could be seen in the video castigating the school board as “thieves” and “liars,” telling them she voted against the recent budget plan because of the “communist” curriculum taught at the school.

"My message to this district and the members of the Board of [Education]: Stop indoctrinating our children!” Ibrahim said in the video, which has spread quickly on social media. “Stop teaching our children to hate the police! Stop teaching our children that if they don't agree with the LGBT community that they're homophobic!”

"You work for me," Ibrahim continued. "I don't work for you. You have a duty. We are entrusting our children to you. We teach our children morals, values. When they grow up to commit crimes and end up in prison and kill a police officer. It's our fault? No, it's your fault. You're emotionally abusing our children and mentally abusing them. You're demoralizing them by teaching them communist values. This is still America ... And as long as I'm standing here on this good ground Earth of God, I will fight. This is not the last of me you will see. I'm retired. I have nothing else better to do."

Ibrahim specifically took issue with teachers who promote what she perceives as anti-police messaging.

"You're teaching our children to go out and murder our police officers. Do you want the proof? I have the proof!" she said. "Is that what scares you? The proof? That a parent is actually standing up against all of you? Is that what scares you? To call out the names of these people?"

The upset mother wondered aloud why her tax dollars go to an education system in which teachers have called “for the death of a former president” and where, she said, “Any child that doesn't believe in Black Lives Matter should be canceled out.”

Several viral videos of mothers angry with their local school districts over liberal messaging, coronavirus lockdowns, and face mask requirements have gone viral over the past few months, including a mother in Georgia who broke down in tears because her young child has suffered from wearing a face mask at school.

