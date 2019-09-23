Mother, grandmother charged with neglect after unsupervised child struck sibling with knife

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A mother and grandmother in Florida have been charged with child neglect after a 9-year-old boy was injured with a knife while he and his four siblings were left home alone, police said Friday.

Julie Bellard, 30, was at work Friday when her mother, Marie Pierre, 55, left Bellard's five children to pick her up from her job, Port St. Lucie police said in a statement on Facebook. The children, whose ages range from three to nine, were left alone for about 30 minutes, police said

While the children were home alone, the youngest of the kids grabbed a knife, at which point the 4-year-old girl grabbed it from her and threw it, according to the report. The knife hit the television, bounced off the stand and hit the 9-year-old boy on the back of his head causing a cut, police said.

One of the children saw the bleeding and tried to call his mother and grandmother on the cellphone they'd been given for emergencies, but neither woman picked up, police said. The kids tried to call the police but couldn't figure out how to dial 911, authorities said.

That's when they went to a neighbor for help and authorities were contacted at 2:25 p.m. Friday.

Child neglect: Mom, day care workers charged after child left in van

The injured 9-year-old was treated at a hospital and released. The Department of Children and Families conducted an investigation into the incident, and police said the home was "in deplorable conditions" that are "unfit for human living."

"Police noticed the children appeared to be unwashed and unkempt," Sgt. Lisa Marie Carrasquillo said. "They had several bug bites on their legs."

The DCF took custody of the five children, police said. The women were being held at the St. Lucie County Jail Saturday without bail.

Follow Lamaur Stancil on Twitter: @TCPalmLStancil

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Mom, grandma charged with neglect after kid struck sibling with knife