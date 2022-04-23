Mother granted probation in Joplin child endangerment case

Apr. 23—A 28-year-old mother was granted probation when she pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor offense in a plea deal on child endangerment charges.

Haley D. Burkhart, of Nevada, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of child endangerment at a hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court. Her plea deal with the prosecutor's office dismissed a second felony count of child endangerment and called for a suspended imposition of sentence.

Judge Joseph Hensley granted the defendant the suspended sentence and placed her on unsupervised probation for two years.

The charges pertained to an incident Aug. 23 when the defendant left her two children unattended inside a hot vehicle in the parking lot of a dentist office while she was there for an appointment. A probable-cause affidavit states that the children were left in the vehicle for about 15 minutes before witnesses noticed their plight on an afternoon when temperatures reached as high as 95 degrees.

The children were sweating and bright red in the face when finally helped out of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.