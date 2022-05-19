Mother guilty of murdering and neglecting her 3-year-old son

Accused murderer Crystal Cox leaves Tippecanoe Superior 1 courtroom Thursday, May 19, 2022, after jurors retired to deliberate whether she's guilty or not guilty of killing her 3-year-old son.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Crystal Cox gushed with tears whenever interviewed by police about her son's death, but she showed no reactions as guilty verdicts against her were read just before noon Thursday.

Cox murdered her 3-year-old son, Zeus, by allowing her boyfriend, Jermaine Garnes, punch Zeus in the chest several times, rupturing Zeus' intestines in four places, breaking his ribs and rupturing his kidneys. Additionally, Zeus had bruises and cuts from head to toe, forensic pathologist Dr. Darin Wolfe testified earlier in the week.

"Any one of these (injuries) could have killed him," Tippecanoe County Deputy Prosecutor Elyse Madigan told jurors in her closing arguments. "All of these? It's atrocious."

Previous coverage on case: Pathologist: Impossible for a fall to cause the extensive injuries that killed boy

Jurors took about 90 minutes to deliberate before convicting Cox of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, aggravated battery resulting in death and battery resulting in death of a person younger than 14 years old.

Tippecanoe County's case against the mother

Tippecanoe County Deputy Prosecutor Cassidy Laux argued to jurors that Zeus died long before the 911 call, and that Cox and Garnes staged the house to fit their story of caring parents tending to a sick child.

“He was dead for a considerable period of time before they ever called 911," Laux told jurors, noting Zeus probably died hours before anyone called for help.

Laux cited Wolfe's testimony that Zeus likely died a couple hours after his kidneys and intestines ruptured. Laux cited testimony from paramedics that Zeus was cold to the touch when they arrived at Cox and Garnes' house at 1200 Howell St. about 9 a.m. July 5, 2021.

Start of Cox trial: Murder trial begins for mother accused of allowing the killing of her 3-year-old son

Laux cited Wolfe's testimony that a human body loses about 1 degree of temperature every hour after death, and Cox claimed that Zeus had a fever.

Story continues

Laux characterized the bottles of children’s medicine found in the house as part of the staging after Zeus died and before police arrived hours later.

Zeus' blood showed no signs of any medication, Laux reminded jurors in closing arguments.

"An evolution of lies; a drastic attempt to cover up," Madigan said as she pointed out to jurors the ever-changing stories Cox told police after her son died.

What the mother told police

Without being asked, Cox told police Zeus tripped, causing the bruises on his stomach and chest. Later the bruises were from a fall at the pool, or a fall on a recently mopped kitchen floor or a fall from his bicycle.

She told police Garnes never disciplined Zeus. Then changed to he asked before discipline and later to he used a belt on Zeus.

Zeus didn't have a fever, then he had a fever, Madigan noted from Cox's statements.

Cox told police she didn't take Zeus' temperature, then she later told police she did take his temperature.

Other Lafayette news: Older sisters testify against their younger sister in Tippecanoe County murder trial

But Cox knew exactly were Zeus' bruises were on his body. Police didn't have to asked about the specific bruises. She knew and had an explanation for the marks, Madigan told jurors.

"You would have seen him being beaten or you beat him," Madigan said of an explanation for Cox's knowledge of Zeus' injuries.

Defense remarks and sentencing

Kirk Freeman, Cox's attorney, attempted to persuade jurors in closing arguments that, while tragic, Zeus' death was not Cox's crime.

“We still don’t know what Crystal did. She was there," Freeman said. "That’s not enough to knowingly or intentionally kill another human being.

“Just because it was horrific doesn’t mean a crime is involved,” Freeman said. “Just because she doesn’t know about spanking doesn’t make this a murder.”

After the verdict, Freeman said Cox will appeal the conviction.

Sentencing will be set on Friday.

Garnes also faces charges of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, aggravated battery resulting in death and battery resulting in death of a person younger than 14.

His trial was moved earlier this week to October.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette mother found guilty of murder, neglect in case of infant son