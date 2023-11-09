Mother and her son found shot in driveway, Georgia cops say. Ex-boyfriend charged

A man was arrested in a double shooting that left his ex-girlfriend and her adult son with life-threatening injuries, police in Georgia say.

Terrance Alonzo Washington, 43, faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Officers got a call around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, about a domestic dispute at a home in unincorporated Lawrenceville, police said in a news release. They parked their cruisers a few doors down and, as they were approaching, heard gunfire.

A woman, 44, and a man, 20, were found in the home’s driveway, according to police. Officers said a man fled in a car moments later.

The victims, who police said are a mother and son, were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Authorities described the incident as “domestic-related,” and said the 43-year-old is an ex-boyfriend of the woman he’s accused of shooting.

He was arrested hours later in Warner Robins — nearly 130 miles away from where the shooting occurred. He remained in custody in the Houston County Jail without bond as of Nov. 9, online records show.

Lawrenceville is about 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

