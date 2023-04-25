Mother high on fentanyl, heroin charged with murder after delivering stillborn baby, reports say

A North Augusta woman has been charged with murder after she delivered her stillborn baby after using fentanyl and heroin, authorities say.

Erin Grandy was arrested on charges of murder/homicide by child abuse on Monday in connection to the incident in July, WRDW-TV reports.

An incident report obtained by the TV station shows Grandy was taken to Piedmont August Hospital for heavy bleeding where she admitted to doctors that she had taken the drugs in the last 24 hours.

Doctors performed an emergency C-Section on Grandy and delivered the lifeless child, the station reported.

If convicted, Grandy could potentially spend 20 years to life in prison, jail records show.

