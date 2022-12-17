Mother hopeful for arrest in son's killing

Dec. 17—DANVILLE — It's been three years since 41-year-old Terry L. Gaines was gunned down while working, delivering a pizza on the city's east side.

Just that week in April 2019, there were three fatal shootings in Danville. There had already been five homicide victims in the city that year that went on to see about a dozen from shootings.

Verna Smith, Gaines' mom, said she's still holding out hope for an arrest in her son's murder.

"I'm hoping that one of these days they'll find the two people that did it," Smith said. "I am still hopeful that someone out there will tell the story."

Smith said losing a son to gun violence has been hard.

She said she's been depressed, especially around Gaines' birthday, Thanksgiving and Christmas. She misses him dearly.

"I miss talking to him, and all that," she said.

In addition to supporting his fiancée and her children at the time, Gaines also was financially helping his mother with monthly bills.

"Now I'm struggling trying to keep the bills paid," she said, adding that everything has increased. "My rent went up. My power bill went up. It's just a mess."

Smith said she's been struggling and going to therapy because of her mental issues she has going on.

Smith works for Love INC of Vermilion County. Gaines is one of her four sons.

To this day, Smith said everybody tells her what a wonderful guy Gaines was, and that he worked hard to support his family.

"And I say, 'Yeah he did,'" Smith said. "He was a great guy."

She said people have asked why someone would target him.

"And I think that they were trying to get some money. My understanding from the autopsy, it was a struggle," Smith said.

"It was shocking when I found out about it," she added.

Smith said she went to the site where he died.

"I bawled the whole day," she said.

"I just pray and hope that one day someone will come forward, have their conscience get to them and tell the story," she added. "I'm just praying and hoping. Because it's been three years and it's really getting to me."

Story continues

According to the police reports at the time, at about 10:22 p.m. April 30, 2019 police responded to a report of an armed robbery in progress with shots fired in the area of Alexander and Madison streets.

Officers observed that the victim, later identified as Gaines, had been shot and he was unresponsive. Medical personnel arrived and Gaines was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Danville police learned that Gaines was a pizza delivery driver for Domino's Pizza who had just delivered a pizza to an address in the area. Witnesses saw him walking back to his vehicle when two male subjects approached Gaines and tried to rob him. Witnesses stated they observed a brief struggle between the victim and the suspects and then shots were fired.

The suspects were last seen running westbound from the area. One suspect was described as a Black male about 6 feet tall with a slender build and was last seen wearing a black jacket or sweatshirt with a hood. The second suspect was described as a Black male about 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a slender build and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. No other injuries were reported during this incident.

Anyone who has information regarding this crime is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 446-TIPS.

Domino's Pizza also offered a reward for tips in the case.

Smith said sometimes she will call the Danville Police Department to see if there are any updates to report.

She understands detectives are waiting on something from the state lab.

Gaines' case is one of the open homicide cases Danville Police Department detectives continue to work on. It received a lot of attention early on.

DPD Deputy Chief Josh Webb is hopeful too there will be an arrest in the case.

"We have had some movement in that case. We've consistently been able to work that case even since it's happened," Webb said, about lab reports, witnesses and other things at different times. "I am confident that there will be a resolution to that case."

When Smith hears there's been another fatal shooting, she said she prays for the families and hopes they can find a resolution to their cases too.

"We fought with our fists," Smith said about her days growing up. "We didn't go and get a gun and shoot the person that we were upset and mad at. And after we fought with our fists, a few days later we were friends again."