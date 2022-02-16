Mother of Hunter Biden's child testifies in financial investigation

The mother of Hunter Biden’s three-year-old daughter testified in front of a federal grand jury investigating the president's son's finances.

Thirty-year-old Lunden Roberts became the latest to testify in response to subpoenas issued in the Department of Justice's investigation into Biden's finances, according to reporting from the Daily Mail.

Roberts testified in front of the grand jury in President Biden's home state of Delaware Tuesday, declining to speak to reporters after emerging from the courthouse.

Biden has been paying child support to Roberts retroactive to November 2018 after an Arkansas judge ruled that he is the "biological and legal father" of Roberts' child with near scientific certainty."

The president's son's finances have been the subject of consistent scrutiny in recent years, with a Fox Business report last month revealing emails that showed Biden's equity firm had ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Lawmakers from both parties have called for an investigation into Biden's finances, with Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., demanding Attorney General Merrick Garland appoint a special counsel to investigate Biden.

"The Attorney General should immediately appoint a special counsel to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden's business dealings with Communist China ," Blackburn said earlier this month. "Joe and Hunter have been long intertwined with Beijing and profited off shady business deals with the CCP."

Biden initially denied being the father of the child that was born in August 2018, claiming in a 2021 memoir that he had "no recollection" of Robert or the "encounter" that led to the birth of their child. He later agreed to pay child support retroactive to the child's birth, a move Roberts' attorney praised at the time.

"He's doing the right thing by finally stepping up and paying what he should've been paying," Roberts' attorney, Clinton Lancaster, said in Jan. 2020. "He's going to begin paying monthly child support. He's going to pay retroactive child support back to November of 2018. And he's going to pay attorney's fees and costs."