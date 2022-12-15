Mother of Idaho murder victim worries case could go unsolved

Emily Mae Czachor
·4 min read

The mother of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the college students who was fatally stabbed in a chilling quadruple homicide at the University of Idaho last month, has voiced her concerns about whether authorities will solve the case as their investigation presses on without a suspect or an arrest.

In an interview with NBC's "Today" show that aired on Thursday, Kristi Goncalves described "being left in the dark" over the course of the probe and lamented the lack of communication between police and the victims' families.

"It's sleepless nights. It's feeling sick to your stomach. It's just being left in the dark," Goncalves said of the investigation, which has persisted for more than four weeks. Goncalves admitted that she fears the case will never be solved, saying, "I can't help but not ...  There's a lot of unsolved murders," she told the show.

Despite her frustrations over authorities' apparent failure to keep the victims' families apprised of new developments, Goncalves noted that she tries to remain optimistic about the outcome of the investigation, even though doing so becomes more challenging as the weeks pass.

"I have to be," she said in the interview.

A small frame remembering Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves sits in the snow outside of the residence where the four students were killed on November 13 in Moscow, Idaho, U.S., November 30, 2022. / Credit: LINDSEY WASSON / REUTERS
A small frame remembering Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves sits in the snow outside of the residence where the four students were killed on November 13 in Moscow, Idaho, U.S., November 30, 2022. / Credit: LINDSEY WASSON / REUTERS

Goncalves has taken issue with what she says is an absence of correspondence at times from investigators working the case. For example, when the Moscow Police Department identified a white Hyundai Elantra that investigators believed was parked in the immediate vicinity of the students' house on the night of the murders, Goncalves said that her family was not notified directly about the lead. Instead, she learned about the vehicle in a news release issued by the police department, she told  "Today."

During a recent appearance on "Good Morning America", Kristie Goncalves  and her husband shared apprehension over the pace of the investigation and said they worry that evidence will start to disappear with time.

She shared her own thoughts about the still-unidentified killer, saying, "I think this person went in very methodical, I think he really thought it out. I think he was quick. I think it was quiet, and he got in, and he got out."

Kaylee Goncalves, her housemates Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle's boyfriend Ethan Chapin, were killed during the early morning hours of Nov. 13 in a brutal stabbing that happened on the upper floors of the women's rental home near the University of Idaho campus. Although police said that they have received thousands of tips from community members, the investigation, which also involves the FBI and Idaho State Police, has not led authorities to any potential suspect.

Two surviving roommates, who police say were asleep on the first floor of the rental home while the four students were killed upstairs, have been ruled out as suspects. Also ruled out by police — the "private party" who drove Goncalves and Mogen home from a night out in downtown Moscow, the man seen on surveillance footage at the food truck where both women stopped before getting into the car, and the ex-boyfriend of Goncalves, whom she and Mogen called several times after arriving back at their residence. Authorities also do not believe that the sixth housemate, whose name was listed on the rental home's lease but who moved out at the beginning of the fall semester, had any involvement in the murders.

While police have determined a definitive timeline tracking Goncalves and Mogen's movements on the night of Nov. 12 and into the next morning, they acknowledge substantial gaps in information about Kernodle and Chapin's whereabouts, outside of their appearance at a Sigma Chi fraternity party some time during the evening.

"Detectives continue investigating what occurred from approximately 9 p.m. on November 12th to 1:45 a.m. on November 13th, when Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were believed to be at the Sigma Chi house on the University of Idaho Campus at 735 Nez Perce Drive," said Moscow Police in a Dec. 5 news release. "Any interactions, contacts, direction and method of travel, or anything abnormal could add context to what occurred."

Tips for managing your checking account

Nurses launch historic strike in U.K. amid ongoing rail strike

Biden administration offers free rapid tests amid fears of winter COVID surge

Recommended Stories

  • Parents of murdered Idaho student beg for answers:’Where are you? Who are you?’

    Kaylee Goncalves was one of four University of Idaho students knifed to death at their off-campus home

  • Don’t Expect Borrowing Rates to Drop in 2023

    On Dec. 14, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate 0.5%. Many people were hoping for a smaller rate hike in light of recent news that inflation seems to be cooling. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell announced that while the Fed may not have to implement additional rate hikes in 2023, consumers also shouldn't expect any rate cuts in the new year.

  • University of Idaho victim's mother fears case could go unsolved: 'Sleepless nights'

    The mother of one Kaylee Goncalves, one of the University of Idaho murder victims, spoke on the Today show about the case.

  • SYTYCD Judge Mary Murphy Recalls the 'Life-Changing' Moment Stephen 'tWitch' Boss 'Started to Soar'

    The So You Think You Can Dance judge opens up to PEOPLE about Stephen "tWitch" Boss and how "it was always just joy, laughter, hugs, having a good time" whenever he was around

  • A shooting at a Myrtle Beach hotel left 1 person injured. Here’s what we know

    Myrtle Beach Police spokesman Tom Vest said via text late Wednesday afternoon there was no longer a threat to the public. No update has been given since.

  • Florida lawmakers seeking to calm property insurance storm

    Florida lawmakers took three days to try to fix a home insurance problem that's been stormy for three decades, approving legislation designed more to keep private insurers in the state than to immediately save property owners money. A massive Republican-authored bill seeking a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduced litigation costs and to force some customers to leave a state-created insurer passed the Florida House 84-33 on Wednesday, a day after it passed the Senate in a special session. Florida has struggled to maintain stability in the state insurance market since 1992 when Hurricane Andrew flattened Homestead, wiped out some insurance carriers and left many remaining companies fearful to write or renew policies in Florida.

  • Paul Pelosi attack: Man told cops of 'evil' in Washington

    The man accused of attacking the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there was “evil in Washington” and he was looking to harm Pelosi because she is second in line for the presidency, a San Francisco police investigator testified Wednesday. The suspect, David DePape, broke into the couple's San Francisco home Oct. 28, seeking to kidnap the speaker — who was out of town — and instead beat her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer, authorities said. San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy ruled that prosecutors had shown enough evidence during a preliminary hearing to move forward with a trial on the state charges, including attempted murder.

  • Jesuits admit artist excommunicated before new abuse claims

    The head of Pope Francis’ Jesuit religious order admitted Wednesday that a famous Jesuit priest had been convicted of one of the most serious crimes in the Catholic Church some two years before the Vatican decided to shelve another case against him for allegedly abusing other adult women under his spiritual care. The Rev. Arturo Sosa, the Jesuit superior general, made the admission during a briefing with journalists that was dominated by the scandal over the Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik and the reluctance of both the Vatican and the Jesuits to tell the whole story behind the unusually lenient treatment he received even after he had been temporarily excommunicated.

  • Idaho murders: University senior says lack of answers one month after stabbings can be 'frustrating'

    University of Idaho student Katarina Hockema says a lack of answers surrounding the Nov. 13 killing of four University of Idaho students is 'frustrating' for the school community.

  • Mother of slain Idaho student speaks out in emotional interview

    As police try to track down leads in the killings of four college students, the mother of Kaylee Goncalves is speaking out about her frustrations with where the investigation stands. NBC's Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.

  • Moscow police captain sees investigation’s end coming: ‘What happened and who did it’

    Moscow police captain said students were crying outside the home and younger officers had a difficult time processing their first major crime scene.

  • Idaho college murders: The rumours and conspiracy theories ruled out by investigators

    While officials are remaining tightlipped about key parts of the investigation, they have debunked several online rumours and ruled out potential ties to the killings

  • Christmas delivery disasters: From tarantulas stuck in transit to parcels in the pond

    Which? research reveals two in five online shoppers experienced at least one issue with a delivery last Christmas.

  • Moroccan soccer fans face scrapped Qatar flights

    STORY: The cancellations, which Royal Air Maroc (RAM) blamed on the Qatari authorities, left travellers downcast.However, it did not dampen a party mood in the North African country before Wednesday's match against France, Morocco's former coloniser and now home to many Moroccan players.Thousands of Moroccans have already travelled to Qatar and hundreds more had raced to buy tickets at the last minute, with RAM promising more tickets on 30 extra flights. But a source at a RAM travel agency said only 14 flights had been scheduled.

  • Morocco airline says 7 World Cup flights to Qatar canceled

    Morocco’s national carrier says seven flights that were meant to take soccer fans to Qatar for Morocco’s historic World Cup semifinal on Wednesday against France have been canceled because of restrictions by Qatari authorities. Royal Air Maroc, or RAM, earlier this week announced it would organize 30 flights between Casablanca and Doha on Tuesday and Wednesday for fans eager to attend the game. “Following the recent restrictions imposed by the Qatari authorities, Royal Air Maroc regrets to inform its customers of the cancellation of flights provided by Qatar Airways,” it said.

  • Kherson Administration Building Damaged Amid Strikes

    An administration building was damaged in Kherson, Ukraine, on Wednesday, December 14, after multiple rockets hit the center of the city, an official said.The deputy head of the office of the president, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said two floors of the Kherson Regional State Administration building were damaged.According to preliminary information there were no casualties, the local government said.Video and photos released by the Kherson Oblast State Administration show the damage.Tymoshenko also said a warehouse caught fire in the city as a result of shelling. Emergency services were on site and the extent of the damaged was being determined, he said. Credit: Kherson Oblast State Administration via Storyful

  • Michigan sheriff says man with filed-down teeth kidnapped and sexually assaulted woman for 3 weeks

    A 36-year-old Michigan man has been arrested after police say he kidnapped and repeatedly raped a woman, threatening to "rip out her throat."

  • Five dogs attack electric worker as truck gets stuck in driveway, Mississippi cops say

    Neighbors heard the workers screams and came out to see what happened.

  • Ex-UC Irvine student throws his mother off campus building before jumping himself: police

    A man threw his elderly mother off a building before jumping to his death in Irvine, California, on Tuesday. The incident occurred at 214 Pereira Drive at the University of California, Irvine (UCI), sometime before 3:52 p.m. The suspect, identified as Andrew Nguyen Doan, was a former student who last attended the school in 2019. Officers responding to multiple 911 calls found Doan, 36, and his mother, Thao Thai Nguyen, 77, dead on the ground outside Social Science Plaza B. Investigation revealed that Doan picked up Nguyen, threw her off a landing and then jumped to his death from the same site.

  • Florida Teen Accused Of Stabbing Cheerleader 114 Times Denied Transfer Out Of Solitary Confinement

    A Florida teenager accused of stabbing a cheerleader 114 times will remain in solitary confinement despite his lawyers' efforts. Aiden Fucci is accused of stabbing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey to death in a case that continues to shake St. Johns County, Florida. During a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, a county judge rejected several motions filed by the 15-year-old suspect’s defense, including an attempt to have their client moved out of solitary confinement at the Duval County Jail ahead of the mu