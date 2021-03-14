Mother identifies Rio Rancho shooting victim as teenage son
Mar. 14—Relatives identified a teenage boy as the person fatally shot last week on the golf course of a shuttered country club in Rio Rancho.
It was the second shooting to claim the life of a boy in the Albuquerque area in less than a week.
Abbie Jackson, the mother of Alex Jackson, said her son turned 15 a week before he was killed Wednesday night on the grounds of the former Club Rio Rancho.
"I know every parent probably thinks this about their kid but every person that knew him loved him," Jackson said of the Cibola High School student. "He was just larger than life. He would just fill up all the space in a room."
Rio Rancho Police have refused to identify the person killed and no arrests have been made, but Jackson said police are following leads in the case.
"I hope that these people are found and are brought to justice," she said.
Officers responded around 7 p.m. to reports of gunfire at Club Rio Rancho, north of Golf Course and Southern. Police found a person with multiple gunshot wounds on the golf course.
Jackson, who lives in Taos, said she got a call at 3 a.m. from police, telling her that her son was dead. Police haven't revealed much but she said her son had recently been involved with "some bad people" and made bad choices but was "on the road to trying to fix those."
"Yeah, he did make mistakes in life but no one deserves to die like that. Especially not a 15-year-old kid," she said.
Jackson said she came to town on March 2, his birthday, and the family went to eat at Storming Crab and then to the mall.
"We just spent time together, it was a really good day," she said.
Jackson said her son, one of four siblings, could do a Rubik's Cube in under a minute and loved rap music. He had expensive taste — working one summer to buy a $500 Gucci belt — but was kind and kept money in the car to give to homeless people.
"He was just remarkable in so many ways, he was just everything," Jackson said, adding that — most of all — she will miss her son's hugs.
"He would just grab you and hug you and hug you and hug you," she remembered.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover funeral expenses for Jackson.
On March 6, days before Jackson's death, 11-year-old Joseph Hobbs died in a Valencia County shooting.
Authorities say Hobbs was shot in the front yard of a home in Monterey Park, a small community east of Los Lunas.
Alexandria Tabora, 40; her son, Santos Mateo Garcia, 21; and Erik Carrillo-Garcia have been arrested and charged in the case.