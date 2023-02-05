Mother IDs 17-year-old shot to death in Chanhassen; woman in jail pending charges

A woman has identified her son as the 17-year-old who was shot to death last week in Chanhassen allegedly by an 18-year-old woman who has been arrested.

Manuel Bernal Jurado was the teenager who was hit by gunfire early Thursday in a residential neighborhood in the 700 block of Conestoga Trail, according to Hayde Jurado, who posted a photo of her son with angel's wings on social media two days later.

A family friend said in a posting on a verified GoFundMe page that the teenager was one of four siblings in his family.

"My friend Hayde and her family are currently going thru [sic] a difficult time," wrote Jackie Martinez on the fundraising page created to help the Jurado family with funeral and other expenses. "Unfortunately she has lost one of her sons."

The Carver County Sheriff's Office said the teenager was from the east metro but has yet to be more specific.

The suspected shooter, who is from St. Paul, was booked into the Carver County jail about 12 hours after the shooting and remains in custody without bail on suspicion of second-degree murder during a drive-by shooting and with intent.

Charges against her are pending. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

The 17-year-old was shot at a home in the 700 block of Conestoga Trail and driven to M Fairview Southdale Hospital while Eden Prairie police were in pursuit for a reason that has not been disclosed.

Carver County deputies were alerted to the shooting about 2:40 a.m. When law enforcement arrived at the hospital, the victim was still in the vehicle. The news release did not say whether that's where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff's Office so far has yet to disclose any details about what led up to the shooting.