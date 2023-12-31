Mother implores people to take advantage of 757 Sober Ride for NYE

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Drive Safe Hampton Roads, or DSHR, is sponsoring 757 Sober Ride on New Year’s Eve.

DSHR and Mothers Against Drunk Driving, or MADD, are partnering with Lyft to make sure Hampton Roads residents have a safe holiday.

Beginning Sunday, Dec. 31, at 4 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 1, at 4 a.m. residents may receive a free or reduced ride to those celebrating with alcohol.

“It is critical that anyone heading out to a bar or party to plan for a sober driver to see them home safely,” said Jonathan Turner, 757 Sober Ride Chairperson. “If you have a holiday gathering on your calendar, make smart choices and plan out how you’re going to get home safely once the celebration ends. We want drivers to take this night seriously. Driving drunk is deadly, and no one should ever take that risk.”

Tammy Duffy lost her 17-year-old daughter Kaitlyn in May 2017 in Virginia Beach.

“Losing her … ruined our entire lives,” said Duffy.

Duffy now volunteers with MADD.

“As I’ve gone along, my grieving process, [I’m] volunteering and trying to prevent even one family from going through what my family has had to deal with since losing my beautiful daughter,” Duffy said. “If I can do anything to try to stop one person from driving under the influence, then I’m just going to keep on doing it as much as I can.”

Duffy said driving drunk can have catastrophic repercussions for family members who lose a loved one, but also for the individual themselves. Duffy hopes residents will make a plan before going out.

“I don’t call them accidents,” Duffy said. “I call them crashes. My daughter was killed in a crash, not an accident because it wasn’t an accident. What happened to Kaitlyn? That person made a choice. I also think it was a very selfish choice,” said Duffy.

Residents 21 and up can download the Lyft app and enter the 757 Sober Ride code in the app’s payment tab to receive their safe transportation home.

The code will be posted on DSHR’s website at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31.

“Please have a plan in place, particularly on New Year’s Eve,” Duffy said. “It’s very tempting to get behind the wheel of a car and drive yourself home and save a few bucks. Everything that we have been through with the loss of my daughter, it’s not worth it! The human life is more valuable than, a few extra dollars.”

