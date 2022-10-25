Mother of Indian River teen: 'Every day I just pray to God that everything is OK'

Amy L. Knapp, The Independent
·4 min read
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Stark County sheriff's deputies wait outside the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon after incarcerated juveniles barricaded themselves inside on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

MASSILLON – Quanisha Morrison couldn't remember the last time she talked to her 17-year-old son who is incarcerated at the Indian River Juvenile Correction Facility.

He hadn't called since earlier this month. So she tried to reach him Saturday morning but had no luck.

She got a call from him later that day. He was one of 12 youths who had barricaded themselves inside the Indian River School, located on the correctional facility property at 2275 Indian River Road.

"He said, 'Mom, we're locked in here and we are just trying to make a statement,'" Morrison said.

Her son told her they weren't trying to hurt anybody or to get hurt themselves.

A dozen teenagers took over the school building at the Ohio Department of Youth Services site for 12 hours, arming themselves with makeshift weapons from the shop classroom and posting an online video of themselves ransacking the place. The standoff ended shortly after midnight Sunday when officers pepper-sprayed the youths, ages 15 to 19.

Morrison, who lives in the Cleveland suburb of South Euclid, said her son told her that those incarcerated had been on lockdown for five days in the aftermath of attacks on corrections officers, including one attack that put a worker in the hospital.

"They are not dogs. They are not animals. They are there to get some rehabilitation," Morrison said.

Indian River:'I'm not dropping this.' Wife of guard assaulted in Ohio youth prison blames the state

'Every day I just pray to God that everything is OK.'

Following the barricade Saturday, Morrison's son was one of six youths involved in the barricade who was taken to the Stark County Jail. The other six are in the Ohio Department of Youth Services custody.

When her son first arrived at Indian River in June, Morrison was relieved to know that he would be somewhere safe but after the past few weeks, she's concerned. She said her son was taken to a local hospital after a corrections officer allegedly choked him earlier this month.

"No one ever called me. He went to the hospital," she said. "The children had to tell the nursing staff to check on my son (after the incident) because he blacked out."

Morrison claims Indian River Acting Superintendent Charlie Ford reviewed the footage of the incident and was "shocked." She said her son was at the facility for charges related to an auto theft.

Messages seeking comments were left with the Department of Youth Services.

She said she has heard from Indian River staff that it's not if her son would be assaulted but how many times he would be assaulted while at the facility.

"Every day I just pray to God that everything is OK," Morrison said. "I know he is not a saint but I am concerned about his safety and the safety of everyone, including the corrections officers."

Indian River:Teens armed with makeshift weapons take over Ohio youth prison school for 12 hours, officials say

Something needs to change

Morrison said the morale of the corrections officers and other staff are having a direct impact on how the teens are reacting.

Day after day, the staff complains about the high amount of job vacancies, which results in mandatory overtime and back-to-back shifts, she said. Morrison hears about the place being understaffed every time she visits.

"If they are all saying (they are short-staffed) and that's all the kids are hearing and they are being mistreated how are they going to react when they been sitting in a room for days and without eating?" Morrison asked. "Imagine how the kids feel. They treat them like dogs. Then when you let them out, what do you think they are going to act like? They should be trying to teach them."

As the daughter of a corrections officer, Morrison sees both sides of the issue. She feels for the corrections officers and other staff. She understands that her son and his peers are at Indian River because they have been accused of committing a crime, but they are also there to learn and grow and someday leave the corrections facility behind.

"I hate that my son got himself in this situation and that I can't help him," Morrison added. "I know he did something wrong but I am still his parent and I want to make sure he is safe."

This article originally appeared on The Independent

