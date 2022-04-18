Mother indicted on murder charge in death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis

The mother of a New Hampshire boy found dead in Abington last fall has been indicted on multiple charges, including murder.

The body of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis was found Oct. 23. An autopsy determined he died of “violence and neglect, including facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment and pressure ulcers.” His death was declared a homicide.

A grand jury indicted his mother, 35-year-old Danielle Dauphinais, on charges of first degree murder, second degree murder and three counts of tampering with witnesses April 15. She will continue to be held without bail.

Dauphinais and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Joseph Stapf, were originally charged with witness tampering and child endangerment.

Elijah’s disappearance first came to light Oct. 14 after a report to the Division for Children, Youth & Families in New Hampshire. That report prompted an investigation by Merrimack and State Police.

Elijah had not been reported missing prior to that date.

