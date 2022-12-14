Mother indicted on murder charges in connection to death of Savannah toddler, officials say

A Chatham County grand jury indicted the mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon for murder Wednesday.

In November, police announced that they arrested Leilani Simon, 22, and charged her with murder in connection to her son’s disappearance and death.

On Wednesday, Leilani Simon was indicted for her son’s murder, WJCL-TV reported.

WJCL-TV added that District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones would hold a press conference at 4 p.m. to provide an update on the investigation into the death of Quinton Simon.

Simon reported that her son was missing from their home on Oct. 5.

On Oct. 12, the Chatham County Police Department announced that Quinton was believed to be dead and his mother was the prime suspect.

On Friday, Oct. 18, the Chatham County Police Department and FBI announced that evidence led them to believe that Quinton’s remains were at the Waste Management Landfill in Chatham County, and a massive search began to try to locate them.

After combing through 1.2 million pounds of trash over 30 days, investigators said on Friday, Nov. 18, they uncovered what they believed were the toddler’s remains in a landfill.

Quinton Simon’s grandmother, Billie Jo Betterton, who also goes by the last name Howell, faces a contempt of court charge on a juvenile court hold.

WJCL-TV reported that Howell had custody of Quinton Simon at the time of his disappearance. Records obtained by the tv station also showed that she tried to evict Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, from her home weeks before his disappearance.

Howell remains in custody at the Chatham County Detention Center.

WJCL-TV said that Jones would also discuss the nature of the charges against Leilani Simon during the press conference.

