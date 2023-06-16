Mother of infamous Kyiv judge Vovk ‘blocked access to Odesa beach with hotel construction’

Construction of Hotel in Odessa by Natalya Hladka

Building equipment was seen at the beach back in April 2023, the investigative journalists wrote.

Allegedly, the project foresees the reconstruction of a former cafe into a four-storey hotel, with the end of construction work to have been in 2021, according to the official papers.

Hladka reportedly presented Vovk with real estate in Odesa in 2014. However, he told journalists that he was not engaged in any commercial activities and did not commit any illegal actions, saying his mother should be contacted with regard to any hotel construction issues.

Hladka, in turn, told journalists that Serhiy Vovk isn't his son and said that construction work on the Odesa Oblast beach won't be stopped.

The judge was accused of illegally depriving a Kyiv resident from her apartment in 2014, but was acquitted.

In 2012, Vovk sentenced former Interior Minister of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko to four years in jail, which European authorities recognized as a politically motivated prosecution.

Besides, Vovk unblocked the accounts of former Agrarian Policy and Food Minister of Ukraine Mykola Prysiazhniuk, suspected of the embezzlement of UAH 540 million ($14.7 million) of the Agrarian Funds.

The judge also ruled to withdraw a case against the Presidential Office Deputy Head, Oleh Tatarov, from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and transfer it to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Tatarov was suspected of bribery for falsifying an expert examination in a case of the misappropriation of National Guard funds.

