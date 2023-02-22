Mother, infant killed in alleged DUI

Feb. 21—A 25-year-old Colusa woman and her 16-month-old infant were killed Monday night in Sutter County by a suspected drunk driver from Yuba City, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fatal incident is the latest in a recent string of suspected DUIs in the Yuba-Sutter area that have either injured or killed someone.

At about 10:10 p.m. on Monday night, a white 2021 Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck driven by 43-year-old Francisco Jauregui of Yuba City was reportedly driving at an unknown speed eastbound on State Route 20 east of Acacia Avenue near the town of Sutter, officials with the CHP said. According to an accident report and witnesses at the scene, Jauregui drove into the westbound lane of SR-20 and crashed head-on with a blue 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by the woman from Colusa.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office identified the woman late Tuesday as Maria Flores Soto.

According to the CHP, Soto "sustained fatal injuries" as a result of the crash. Her 16-month-old infant son also died in the incident. The Sutter County Sheriff's Office identified him as Andres Ambriz.

The CHP said a 15-year-old passenger in the vehicle was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital for "major injuries."

Officials with the CHP claimed that Jauregui attempted to flee the scene of the crash on foot before being detained by responding officers. After an investigation, Jauregui was arrested on charges that included driving under the influence causing injury or death, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, attempting to flee the scene of an injury crash, and two counts of child endangerment.

Officials said Jauregui was allegedly "found to be two and a half times the legal limit of alcohol on scene." Jauregui was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital with moderate injuries. He was expected to be booked into jail following his release from the hospital.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact CHP Officer Tatum, ID 22320, at 530-674-5141.

Most recent DUI crashes

The incident on Monday night was the most recent reported crash in the Yuba-Sutter area that has been caused by a driver who was either charged with a DUI or suspected of driving under the influence that resulted in a death or serious injury.

Two weeks ago, two Yuba City residents were charged after back-to-back separate suspected DUI crashes in less than 24 hours led to the death of at least one person and injuries of others. The crashes occurred in the same area of Yuba City.

At around 2:10 a.m. on Feb. 6, Sutter County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the area of South Walton Avenue at the intersection of Camino De Flores after a vehicle reportedly hit a tree, the Appeal previously reported.

Officials said after an investigation, 21-year-old Yuba City resident Ricardo Mora-Ramirez was arrested for suspected driving while under the influence and charges that also included vehicular manslaughter. The collision, which only involved the vehicle allegedly driven by Mora-Ramirez, led to one passenger dying and another suffering "major injuries," officials previously said.

On Feb. 7, Mora-Ramirez was charged by the Sutter County District Attorney's Office with driving under the influence of alcohol, along with two enhancements for causing great bodily injury and driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08.

According to court records, Mora-Ramirez pleaded not guilty on Feb. 7 to charges against him. He is set to appear in court again on March 1.

Hours after the reported fatal crash in which Mora-Ramirez was involved, a second suspected DUI incident occurred in the same area of Yuba City.

At around 2:16 p.m. on Feb. 6, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a vehicle collision reportedly involving pedestrians at the intersection of South Walton Avenue and Camino De Flores in Yuba City, the Appeal previously reported.

Through an investigation, deputies determined that two adults and one juvenile were allegedly struck by a vehicle which was occupied by one female driver and a juvenile passenger, officials previously said. The driver was identified by officials as 49-year-old Chera Center of Yuba City.

Officials said at the time that the pedestrians allegedly involved in the collision were transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital for major injuries and Center was arrested for multiple charges, including driving while under the influence.

On Feb. 8, Center was charged by the Sutter County District Attorney's Office with driving under the influence of a drug, with three enhancements for causing great bodily injury, and a charge of willful cruelty to a child.

According to court records, Center pleaded not guilty to charges against her on Feb. 8. She is set to appear in court again Wednesday.

"Intoxicated driving has increased all over the state, and we are seeing that here in Sutter County," Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupré previously said in a statement. "While we have filed initial charges on these defendants, let's not forget about the five victims — one who was killed, and four others who were injured, which included a child. The purpose of bail is to ensure the defendant returns to court, but even more importantly, to ensure public safety. It's important that we all do our best to hold those who commit heinous crimes accountable."

In Yuba County on Feb. 8, the CHP responded to a fatal collision on Highway 70 near Sparrow Lane outside of Marysville.

Officials said that a silver Toyota Tacoma was driving at an unknown speed headed south on Highway 70. The male driver, a 41-year-old resident of Sacramento, reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway. Officials said the vehicle then struck a construction barrel cone before overturning multiple times and landing on its wheels in a nearby orchard.

The driver was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt during the collision and was ejected from the vehicle, leading to fatal injuries. A 40-year-old Marysville resident also was a passenger during the collision, officials previously said. The passenger was restrained by a shoulder belt and transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital to treat suspected minor injuries.

In this incident, investigators allegedly found fentanyl and several alcoholic beverage containers inside and around the wrecked vehicle. Officials claimed that alcohol and drugs were believed to be a factor in the collision, which was still under investigation at the time.