Mother of infant slain in Delphos draws maximum 11-year sentence

May 24—LIMA — Vicki Shellabarger, convicted by an Allen County jury last month on charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children in connection with the April 2018 death of her young daughter, maintained her innocence Monday and announced she will appeal her conviction.

While that appeal process runs its course, Shellabarger will begin serving an 11-year prison term — the maximum allowed by law — handed down by Judge Jeffrey Reed.

Shellabarger was indicted by a grand jury in August 2018 on charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangering following the death of her daughter, 22-month-old Madilynn Shellabarger, in a Delphos apartment. Medical experts in the trial testified the infant died as a result of blunt abdominal trauma and said the infant was beaten to death.

At the conclusion of Shellabarger's trial in early April, jurors deliberated for five hours before concluding they were deadlocked on the most serious count against the 38-year-old Convoy woman. A mistrial was declared on a single count of murder after the jury foreman told the judge he did not feel additional deliberations would break the stalemate.

At Monday's sentencing, Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Juergen Waldick said a sentence of "anything but the maximum" would demean the life of Madilynn Shellabarger.

"One thing is very clear: Madilynn Marie Shellabarger was an inconvenient child to this defendant. She has referred to (Madilynn) as a 'mistake' and took every opportunity to hand this child off to others so she could pursue her sexual desires with several partners over the 22 months of Madilynn's life," Waldick said.

"The court saw pictures of an abused little girl. The defendant could have intervened at any time, but she didn't."

Defense Attorney Steve Chamberlain reminded the judge there is "no such crime of being a bad parent" and said an appeal would be filed on behalf of his client.

Shellabarger addressed the court briefly and challenged the prosecutor's assertion that she felt no remorse over the death of her daughter.

"I am sorry my daughter is not here, but I would never lay a hand on my kids or anyone else's," Shellabarger told Reed. "I would like for you to have mercy on me because I didn't do this."

Prior to the imposition of sentence, the attorneys presented arguments about whether any of the three charges on which Shellabarger was convicted should merge for sentencing purposes. Reed determined the counts merged, and the woman would be sentenced on only one of the counts. The state elected to have a sentence imposed on the involuntary manslaughter charge.

The 11-year sentence handed down by Reed was the most allowable by law. Shellabarger was given credit for 1,013 days already served in the Allen County jail. Reed said she would be eligible to request a judicial release after serving 5 1/2 years in prison.