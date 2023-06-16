Mother in infant strangulation case charged with two counts of first-degree murder

Jun. 15—The mother in an infant strangulation case has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Anna Englund, 29, was formally charged Thursday with first-degree murder after deliberation and first-degree murder of a child below the age of 12 by someone in a position of trust.

Englund made her second appearance in court Thursday, where Boulder District Judge Patrick Butler set a preliminary hearing date for Sept. 8.

Englund is to be held in Boulder County Jail without bond, as she is charged with Class 1 felonies.

According to an affidavit, Englund allegedly left her residence with her child Saturday and strangled him a couple blocks away in her car. She then told police she made multiple suicide attempts before turning herself into the police at 10:29 p.m. Saturday. Her child was admitted to the hospital while in critical condition and died at 10:48 p.m.

The child's name has not yet been released by the Boulder County Coroner's Office.

Englund told police she suffered from suicidal ideation, sleep deprivation and post-partum mental health issues. She told police she "didn't want to be a murderer but didn't want him to suffer" in reference to her own issues with her sleep deprivation.