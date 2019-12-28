Mother who injected feces into son with cancer's IV during chemo sentenced to 7 years

An Indiana woman who admitted to injecting her son's IV with fecal matter has been sentenced.

Tiffany Alberts of Wolcott, was sentenced on Thursday to seven years in prison and five years probation for six counts of aggravated battery and one neglect charge, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. In September, Alberts was acquitted of an attempted murder charge.

In 2016, Riley Children's Hospital contacted police after Alberts' son, who was 15 years old at the time, was being treated for leukemia and developed persistent and unexplained blood infections. Blood tests revealed organisms usually found in stool.

A nurse at the hospital observed in surveillance footage Alberts injecting something into her son's IV bag.

Alberts admitted to investigators that she had collected her son's feces and injected it into his IV. She said she did it to get him moved to a different floor at the hospital so she claimed he would get better treatment.

The infections forced doctors to halt the boy's chemotherapy treatment for almost two months, which increased his risk for relapse and lowered his survival rate.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana mother who injected feces into son's IV sentenced to 7 years