Mother of Iowa boy found dead in 2021 pleads guilty in separate drug case

The mother of a Montezuma boy who went missing in May 2021 pleaded guilty to drug charges in a separate case in Des Moines.

Sarah Harrelson, 43, of Des Moines sold $620 worth of meth to an undercover police officer in February 2022, according to a criminal complaint. Last month, Harrelson pleaded guilty to one count of delivery of a controlled substance.

Her plea agreement recommends a suspended sentence of up to 10 years in prison. She is scheduled to be sentenced March 14.

Harrelson is the mother of Xavior Harrelson, who was reported missing from his home in northwest Montezuma on May 27, 2021, just days before his 11th birthday. Over four months later, a farmer tending to his soybean crop in rural Poweshiek County discovered the boy's remains about four miles away from the Harrelson home.

No arrests have been made in connection with the boy's disappearance and death.

