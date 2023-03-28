Mother of Jacksonville Dave & Buster’s employee who died after fight files wrongful death lawsuit

The mother of a Jacksonville man who died after a fight inside a local Dave & Buster’s is now suing the company.

Action News Jax told you about the fight that killed Thony Roy, 28, in late January.

Roy was an employee at Dave and Buster’s on the Southside. Police say he was attacked by co-worker Cordell Bentley Russell, 34.

The fight landed Roy in the hospital, where he died five days later.

Roy’s mother filed a wrongful death complaint against Russell, Dave & Buster’s, the security company and others for negligence and the wrongful death of her son.

Russell appeared in court on Tuesday. In February, he pleaded not guilty to manslaughter.

Read the suit filed by Roy’s mother below:

