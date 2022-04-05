A woman arrested for Abandoning and Endangering her infant child in 2020, was jailed again after she reportedly failed to meet the terms of her probation.

Alyssa Nicole Greene

According to court documentation:

Alyssa Greene was jailed Monday after a warrant was issued in late March for her arrest for failing to meet the terms of her probation.

According to a previous Times Record News report, Greene, and the child’s father were arrested in 2020 after their 1-year-old daughter tested positive for methamphetamine. Child Protective Service filed a report with the police and removed the child from her parents' custody after all three tested positive for meth.

More: WFPD: 1-year-old tests positive for illegal drug, parents suspected of using it around her

Both parents admitted to CPS that they were addicted to meth and had used the drug a few days before CPS took the baby.

Alyssa pleaded guilty to the charges and received three years' adjudication. She is now facing possible time in a correctional facility. She was freed on a $5,000 surety bond.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Mother jailed for allegedly failing to meet the terms of her probation