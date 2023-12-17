Mother of Jaylin McKenzie files pro se complaint against City of Memphis, MPD officials

The mother of Jaylin McKenzie on Dec. 13 filed a pro se complaint in federal court against Memphis Police Department officials and the city of Memphis.

Ashley McKenzie Smith — Jaylin's mother — cited multiple MPD officials and officers, including Chief of Police CJ Davis, approximately one year after her son was killed during a high-speed police pursuit that followed a failed attempt to pull a vehicle over.

A pro se complaint is one a plaintiff files without a lawyer.

Family and friends of Jaylin McKenzie, a 20-year-old who was killed after a Memphis Police Department traffic stop in December 2022, held a demonstration on June 10, 2023 at the intersection of American Way and South Perkins Road in Memphis, Tenn.

The pro se complaint asks for monetary compensation for "violating" McKenzie's civil rights by subjecting him to "unreasonable and excessive force." The complaint also alleges MPD officers did not render first aid at the scene in December 2022. MPD said in a statement back in September — when portions of body camera footage were released — that officers rendered first aid.

The complaint alleges that the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution were violated in various capacities by officials due to excessive force, unreasonable stop, loss of companionship and failure to render medical aid. It also says that Davis' previous employment with the Atlanta Police Department and the creation of the RED DOG Unit should have been a "red flag" for the city of Memphis prior to her hiring.

“Much like the Red Dog unit’s mandate to stop crime at any cost, Chief Cerelyn Davis instructed the SCORPION unit and advocated to stop citizens and deprive them of their property unconstitutionally: ‘Tale (take) the car … Even if the case gets dropped in court,’” the complaint states.

The Shelby County District Attorney's Office in September released key portions of body camera footage of the incident. In the footage, it is unclear whether McKenzie or MPD officers fired shots first, but footage indicates McKenzie fired a weapon during a foot chase before he was shot and killed by Memphis police.

Three videos from a combination of dashboard cameras and body-worn cameras show the events immediately before McKenzie was shot: first through dash camera footage showing what was initially a car chase, which gave way to a foot chase with two officers trailing McKenzie.

In a key portion of body-worn camera footage, two officers can be seen chasing McKenzie through a Parkway Village neighborhood on Dec. 16, 2022. The officer who fired shots at McKenzie did not turn on his body worn camera, something MPD addressed in a statement.

"An administrative investigation was completed by the Memphis Police Department for policy violations. Administrative charges were sustained, and disciplinary actions issued for body worn camera violations and the department’s pursuit notification requirements," The statement read.

After the release of the footage, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced that no criminal charges would be filed against the officers involved in the shooting.

