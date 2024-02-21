Mother of Jennifer Farber Dulos takes the stand in the Michelle Troconis trial; state rests its case

Jennifer Farber Dulos’ mother, Gloria Farber, took the stand Wednesday morning as the state’s last witness in the lengthy criminal trial for Michelle Troconis.

State prosecutors called Farber to the stand Wednesday, on the 25th day of the trial. The state rested its case shortly after.

Investigators question Troconis’ accounts as state plans to call Farber Dulos’ mother to stand

Troconis is charged with conspiring with her former boyfriend, Fotis Dulos, to kill his estranged wife Jennifer Farber Dulos and cover up his crimes.

Court proceedings began early Wednesday, about 9:30 a.m., with the court hearing a motion regarding attorney Michael Rose, who represented Fotis Dulos in divorce proceedings.

Attorney Patrick Jennings addressed the court Tuesday morning, arguing that his client should not be required to testify and that his subpoena be quashed citing attorney-client privilege.

Judge Kevin A. Randolph ruled that if Jennings’ office drafted a protective order, the court would decide whether to grant, deny or modify such an order by the end of the day.

Farber, 88, lives in New York City and has custody of the five Dulos children.

She previously sued her estranged son-in-law Fotis Dulos alleging he owed millions to the estate of her late husband Hilliard Farber.

Another former divorce attorney for Dulos, Kent Mawhinney, will not testify for either side in the Troconis case, as he has invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Mawhinney is charged as a co-conspirator in Farber Dulos’ disappearance. He is awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy to commit murder.