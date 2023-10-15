Mother of Karns City football player battling brain injury dies, family says

The family of Mason Martin said his mother, Stacy Martin, has died.

Stacy Martin had been battling breast cancer while her son Mason was recovering in the hospital after suffering a brain injury and collapsing on the football field during a game.

McKenna Martin, Mason’s sister and Stacy’s daughter, shared the tragic news on Facebook Sunday evening. She said her mother was strong and said her fighting spirit has been passed on to the rest of the family.

“Today, October 15th, my mom Stacy finally got to rest. It’s been a long battle. It’s been incredible to see everything that she’s endured all these years and the way she was able to do it all with a smile on her face. My mom constantly put others before herself, even when she needed the most help. She was loved by so many, and I can guarantee that the world will never be the same without her. I know for a fact that she will be watching over Mason, my dad, Sydney, and me. She fought to the very end. She could’ve quit ages ago, but she didn’t and she’s passed that fighting spirit on to so many others, including her boy, Mason. It’s with a heavy but happy heart that I can say she doesn’t have to fight anymore, her suffering is over, and she can rest now. I love you, Mom, until we meet again,” McKenna Martin said.

Stacy’s other daughter, Sydney, also spoke about her mother, expressing her love for her mother’s positive attitude.

“Today, October 15th, my beloved mother Stacy has finally got to rest. The battle she fought was difficult but she always made sure to never worry anyone. She went through all the good news and bad news with a smile on her face. She constantly would put others before herself and she’s truly changed the world and everyone around her. She put a smile on any person’s face that she met. She will be watching over Mason, my dad, McKenna, and me. She could have quit as soon as it got rough but she didn’t, she kept fighting. She was the light in a dark room. Her fighting spirit has been passed down to everyone, including her boy, Mason. It may be sad to hear it but she can finally rest. We love you Mom and I know you are watching over every single one of us. Till we meet again. I love you, momma,” Sydney Martin said.

Eric Ritzert, superintendent of the Karns City School District also issued a statement to the family. He sent support to the Martins and spoke for the entire community.

“On behalf of the entire Karns City Area community, our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Martin and King families. Stacy battled her illness with great strength and courage. She will always be remembered for the life she led and her support of others. Please continue to pray for the family,” said Ritzert.

Mason Martin had his cranial flap removed as a result of his injury. His father said doctors were working this week to put it back on but are waiting for conditions to be perfect before doing so.

