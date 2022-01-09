‘His Mother’s Keeper’: Wendy Williams’ Son Updates Fans About His Mom’s Health by Posting This Video

Kevin Hunter Jr. seemingly gave fans an update on his mother Wendy Williams‘ health by sharing a clip of the daytime television host on his Instagram Story.

In the Jan. 7 upload, Williams, who has taken a leave of absence from her self-titled show since last year for ongoing health issues, appeared to be on the mend as she enjoyed a salad and a smoothie in Miami, Florida.

Wendy Williams’ son Kevin Hunter Jr. uploaded a clip of his mother looking healthy amid her previous health issues.Photo:@topfloor_kev/Instagram

Alongside the caption-less recording, Hunter also added Drake’s “Do Not Disturb” track. The 21-year-old’s post comes months after The Sun claimed that Hunter gave his mother an ultimatum. A source reportedly close to the family told the British publication in September that Hunter informed Williams he wouldn’t be a part of her life until she “fixes herself.”

Since then, the pair have been spending more time together. Hunter and Williams were spotted during an outing in New York City last month. As fans began to view Hunter’s upload, many praised him for taking care of his mother.

“His mother’s keeper.”

“Good boy, take care of your momma.”

“So nice to see a son taking care of his mother.”

“He love his mama! Love to see it.”

“Such a great son.”



In addition to the positive remarks, others mentioned how “good” Williams looked. One wrote, “She looks good! Well rested and in good spirits.” Another said, “She looks very much healthy ! Happy for her.”

An Instagram user expressed that they were happy to see the previous reports of Williams’ ailing health were exaggerated. They stated while sending the star well-wishes. “Good to see she’s not doing as bad off as people tried to say she was. Hope she recovers.”

For the past several months, Williams has been dealing with complications from her Graves’ disease, and in September, things took a drastic turn for the worse after “The Wendy Williams Show” host was diagnosed with COVID-19. Following her diagnosis, numerous outlets reported that Williams’ health was deteriorating and that the star was experiencing early signs of dementia.

Story continues

Williams’ brother Tommy Williams immediately rebutted those claims by telling the public that the health issues that his sister is experiencing are “all physical.” In a November interview with The Sun, Tommy said, “We haven’t had any alerts like that, and I haven’t seen anything like that or have had conversations with her that would lead me to believe that.”

He added, “we don’t have any concerns concerning her mental state. It’s all physical.”

No additional details regarding Williams’ health or when she will be returning to her show have been released.

