Mother of Kettering woman killed in shooting speaking out

A mother is speaking out after her daughter was shot and killed inside her Kettering her home.

Tina Still released a statement about her daughter Thursday to News Center 7′s John Bedell.

“Sierra was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved her family and friends more than words can say. She made friends everywhere she went and left an impact on everyone. Her smile was contagious. She was always there for her family and friends whenever they needed her no matter what. She had so many talents it’s hard to keep up with them. She is a graduate of Wayne High School class of 2013. She was not only my daughter but my best friend also. We would talk every day no matter what. She will be greatly missed by everyone that has ever come into contact with her.”

News Center 7 previously reported Still was found dead in a bathroom after being shot multiple times inside a home on California Avenue.

Taveon Glenn, 27, is facing two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, according to court records.

He is currently in Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

Glenn appeared in court Thursday.

