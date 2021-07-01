Mother killed, baby wounded in domestic violence shooting in Westchase area
Authorities believe the suspect is the father of the child. Officials say the man was out on seven felony bonds when the shooting occurred.
Special report: Grieving parents were told their tragedies on the maternity wards of Nottingham hospitals were one-offs. But our investigation shows a pattern of poor care, botched inquiries and a failure to learn the lessons that could keep mothers and their newborns safe. Shaun Lintern reports
Surveillance video showed the boy walking towards the lake.
Allen Weisellberg, longtime Trump Organization CFO, was charged today with numerous felonies including evading taxes on more than $1.7 million in income. The Trump Organization and Trump Payroll Corporation were also charged as part of a long-running investigation into the former president’s real estate business by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance along with New York […]
Tucked away in a quiet corner, this lofty wooden compound is full of eco-innovations Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
Bill Cosby was freed from prison and returned home on Wednesday, less than two hours after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction, saying he never should have faced charges after striking a non-prosecution deal with a previous district attorney more than 15 years ago. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued its split decision after Cosby had served more than two years of a three- to 10-year sentence following his 2018 conviction, prompting outrage from sexual assault victims and their advocates. The 83-year-old actor and comedian was released from a state prison in Pennsylvania just before 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT), a corrections department spokesperson said.
New York City election officials created doubt about the integrity of the city's mayoral primary Tuesday when a failure to clear old data from a computer system led to inaccurate vote tallies in the closely watched contest. Observers blasted the mistake as more proof of incompetence at New York City's Board of Elections, which has faced criticism in the past over other errors. The error also had the potential to do damage to the reputation of ranked choice voting, a system the city is using for the first time this year.
A Washington-based surveillance company offers real-time 24/7 monitoring for convenience stores, gas stations, restaurants and hotel chains across the U.S. to help owners prevent theft and shoplifting. Eye in the sky: Live Eye Surveillance employs workers from Karnal, India to monitor employees and deter any suspicious behaviors within the business for $399 per month, according to Vice News. Live Eye’s customers include several corporations like 7-Eleven, Food-Mart, Dairy Queen, Holiday Inn and Shell.
The hardline Islamist group is resurgent as the US withdraws from Afghanistan after 20 years.
Only about 10 percent of unemployed workers say they’re “actively” and “urgently” looking for a job, according to a new poll from Indeed.
Supreme Court hands win to 'dark money' groups in California donor disclosure ruling
Fizdale is back in the NBA for the first time since the Knicks fired him in 2019.
According to her attorney, Ashley Sikes shot a man, who later died, in self-defense at her River Oaks home. Her family owns the San Antonio Spurs.
In this suspense thriller, an inner-city teenage boy's life is turned upside-down when his sister goes missing. He experiences visions which help him to locate his sister’s whereabouts as he tries to save her and future victims.
The president will visit Surfside, Florida, to offer comfort to those affected by the deadly building collapse as the search and rescue effort continues. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joined CBSN to discuss the president's plans for the trip and what's on his schedule for the Fourth of July weekend.
Foreign countries that dare to “bully” China will see “their heads bashed bloody against the Great Wall of Steel forged by over 1.4 billion people,” proclaimed leader Xi Jinping in a landmark speech to celebrate the ruling Communist Party’s centenary. “We will never allow any foreign power to bully, oppress or subjugate us,” said Mr Xi as cheers erupted from the audience. The party’s “glorious journey” over a century means “any attempt to divide the Chinese people from the party is bound to fail
Of the total people rescued from sexual exploitation, more than a dozen were missing children with the youngest being four years old.
There are around 10 million unemployed Americans and over 9 million open positions. But most people aren't urgently seeking out those jobs.The big picture: For the first time in decades, workers have the power to be choosy.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Only about 10% of job seekers say they're actively and urgently looking for work, according to a new survey from the jobs site Indeed. Around 45% are passively looking for jobs, and anot
Kim Jong-un has berated top officials in a rare sign of the pandemic's severity in the country.
“All that stress, all that anxiety, it takes over you.”
Eric Adams, who leads by thin margin over Kathryn Garcia, filed a lawsuit Wednesday to have a judge review the count.