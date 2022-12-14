Mother killed in murder-suicide, 5-year-old wounded, Pasco sheriff says

A man shot and killed his wife, wounded his daughter and killed himself Tuesday night, according to Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco.

Nocco held a news conference in Lutz before midnight to discuss the events of what he called a murder-suicide in the Marchmont Boulevard area of Land O’ Lakes that occurred about 8:15 p.m. Nocco did not name anyone involved in the case, including the mother, the 5-year-old or the father.

“Tonight we’re dealing with a tragedy where a 5-year-old little girl no longer has a mother or father,” Nocco said.

According to Nocco, a woman had returned home to her 5-year-old daughter and her adult babysitter. The mother and her daughter walked the babysitter to her car, Nocco said. As the babysitter was pulling away in her car, she saw a person running toward the mother and daughter, Nocco said.

The babysitter said the person shot at the mother and daughter. The child ran inside the house and the babysitter called 911. When deputies arrived, they found the woman had been shot. Deputies rendered aid to the mother but she died at the scene, Nocco said.

While the deputies were on scene, the 5-year-old ran outside to law enforcement. According to Nocco, she said “my daddy is upstairs, he’s inside the master bathroom and I heard a big bang.”

While assessing the child, deputies realized the 5-year-old had a through-and-through bullet wound in her arm and deputies immediately took her to fire rescue, Nocco said.

After the SWAT team arrived, law enforcement made their way inside the Land O’ Lakes home, where they found the father dead upstairs with a handgun next to him.

“We’re going to have a 5-year-old waking up thinking, ‘I don’t have a mother, I don’t have a father, I don’t know what’s going on in my life,” Nocco said.

The girl was at a local hospital receiving treatment for her wound Tuesday night with a victim advocate and the child protective investigative unit, Nocco said.

“They said she didn’t even realize she was shot,” Nocco said. “She was like, ‘this is what’s going on, my daddy is upstairs, he’s in the master bedroom… even talking to the detectives, she was giving details. She’s a tough little girl.”

The sheriff began the conference saying the father was arrested in August 2022 on a domestic battery charge and the mother had obtained a domestic violence injunction against him.

“This man, he killed his wife, he shot his daughter, he left his daughter in a world without any parents,” Nocco said. “This is the horrible thing we have to live with.”

How to get help

If you are in immediate danger, call 911. Here’s how to reach Tampa Bay’s domestic violence agencies for help:

Hillsborough County: Call or text The Spring of Tampa Bay’s 24-hour crisis line at 813-247-7233 or visit online at thespring.org. The TTY line is 813-248-1050.

Pasco County: Contact Sunrise of Pasco County via its 24-hour hotline at 1-888-668-7273 or 352-521-3120, or go online at www.sunrisepasco.org.

Pinellas County: Contact Community Action Stops Abuse, or CASA, by calling the 24-hour hotline at 727-895-4912, texting casa-stpete.org/chat or visiting casapinellas.org. The TTY line at 727-828-1269

Domestic violence warning signs