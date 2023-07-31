Mother who killed two children in sex-fueled plot sentenced to life in prison, no parole

An Idaho mother convicted for the gruesome killings of her two youngest children and her husband's former wife, was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the maximum sentence possible.

The oldest son of Lori Vallow Daybell, who was convicted of killing his two younger siblings said Monday he had lost the people he loved the most.

Colby Ryan, Vallow Daybell's estranged oldest son, said in a victim impact statement that "generations have been affected by these murders."

His mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, was to be sentenced Monday. The court hearing came more than three years after the bodies of her son, Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and daughter Tylee Ryan, 16, were discovered by authorities in Vallow Daybell's husband's backyard in rural eastern Idaho.

"Jesus knows me and Jesus understands me. I mourn with all of you who mourn my children and Tammy. Jesus Christ knows the truth of what happened here. Jesus Christ knows that no one was murdered in this case. Accidental deaths happen. Suicides happen. Fatal side effects from medications happen," Vallow Daybell said addressing the court Monday.

Judge Steven Boyce said during the sentencing he doesn't think Vallow Daybell "has any remorse for the effort and heartache you caused."

"It's unbelievable that are your age, you have no prior criminal history and now, you sit here convicted of the most serious charges," Boyce said. "The most unimaginable type of murder is to have a mother murdering her own children and that's exactly what you did. Despite the jury convicting you with overwhelming evidence, you still sit here before the court today and said you didn't do it."

Brother mourns his dead siblings

Jurors took only seven hours to reach a guilty verdict after a gripping five-week trial this spring featuring graphic images and emotional testimony from Ryan, who once shouted during a jail call with his mother, "You murdered my siblings!"

"My children will never know their uncle, their aunt or grandfather. Tylee and JJ brought so much light into their world," Ryan said Monday. "Tylee will never have an opportunity to become a mother, wife, or have the career she was destined to have. JJ will never be able to grow and spread his light with this world the way he did."

Vallow Daybell's sentencing will conclude a devastating case involving children found as "pieces of bone, charred flesh," one detective testified during the trial. The deaths led to worldwide attention, scrutiny, speculation and even sensationalism as prosecutors argued the killings were "premeditated and planned."

"This defendant violated the most sacred trust that exists in society and she did it for gain. She did it for money. A defendant who is willing to murder her own children is willing to murder anyone," said state prosecutor Rob Wood Monday. "Society can only be protected from this defendant by a life sentence without the chance of parole."

'Money, power, sex' fueled murders, prosecution said

Prosecutors argued that Vallow Daybell, 50, manipulated her late brother, Alex Cox, who fatally shot her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, to help her lover-turned-fifth husband, Chad Daybell, into carrying out the crimes. The trial centered around the theme "money, power and sex,” prosecuting attorney Rob Wood said, urging the jury to convict Lori Vallow Daybell in the death of her kids' and her fifth husband’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell. Prosecutors argued the couple's bizarre scheme was a plot to steal Social Security and insurance money.

"Because of the choices you made, my family lost a beloved mother, sister, aunt and daughter. She is irreplaceable," said Samantha Gwilliam, Tammy Daybell's sister, in a victim impact statement Monday. "I miss my sister every day. I will grieve her and now the loss of my mother for the rest of my life. I choose to forget you and as I leave this courtroom today, I choose to never think of you again."

Vallow Daybell's attorney countered that she was a loving, protective mother whose life worsened when she fell for the charms of a would-be cult leader, Chad Daybell, and his apocalyptic religious beliefs. Chad Daybell, who will be tried separately, could face the death penalty if he's convicted for his alleged role in the killings. It is not known when Chad Daybell's case will begin.

"I have always mourned the loss of my loved ones and I have lost many in this mortal world. However, I know more than most people. I know where they are, and what they're doing. I know how wonderful Heaven is and I'm homesick for it every single day," Vallow Daybell said. "Heaven is more wonderful than you can possible imagine. I do not fear death, but I look forward to it."

Defense says Vallow Daybell is 'very misunderstood person'

Defense attorney John Thomas said Vallow Daybell "is a very misunderstood person" whose "motto is love is the key."

"We ache with the victims in this case," Thomas said. "There's a lot of hurt surrounding this case and that hurt can sometimes be manifest as hate. I think that Lori Daybell is probably the most hated person in America right now and maybe the world. But that hate will never bring closure to the victims that hate will never bring about the healing to those who are hurt by this case."

Vallow Daybell claimed to friends that her children were "zombies" and she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse.

'Lori needs to pay'

Ronald Douglas, Tammy Daybell's father, wrote an impact statement that was read to the court by Gwillian Monday.

"Tammy's death was unexpected and had a profound impact on all of us," Douglas said. "The eternal ramification of her actions are yet to be calculated. Lori needs to pay for her action according to the laws of mortals. She will still answer according to the laws of God when she passes from this life."

Rexburg Police Detective Ray Hermosillo testified during Vallow Daybell's trial that her son JJ’s body was bound with duct tape, wrapped in plastic and buried under a tree in Chad Daybell's backyard. Her daughter Tylee’s body had been burned and destroyed – a mass of blood and tissue placed in a partially melted plastic bucket and buried in a part of the backyard the Daybell family called the "pet cemetery," Hermosillo said.

Despite the harsh sentencing anticipated, many of Vallow Daybell's critics have said her crimes should have been eligible for the death penalty if convicted, similar to the death penalty facing Chad Daybell, said John Delatorre, a forensic and disaster psychologist who has been following the case since the beginning. District Judge Steven Boyce previously ruled against Vallow Daybell facing the death penalty if convicted.

"I think most people are somewhat disappointed that the death penalty was removed," Delatorre said.

Thomas, Vallow Daybell's attorney, said removing the death penalty option is "a win for all humanity" at the sentencing hearing Monday.

Lori Vallow Daybell faces additional murder charges

Vallow Daybell is also facing additional charges in Arizona related to murders and attempted murders that prosecutors say she helped plan in 2019.

In May, Vallow Daybell was indicted on charges that she conspired to kill her niece's husband, Brandon Boudreaux. This follows a separate indictment charge in 2021 for conspiring to kill her fourth husband and JJ's father, Charles Vallow.

Kay Woodcock, JJ's grandmother, said Monday "marks 1,481 days that have been filled with terror" beginning with the death of her brother, Charles Vallow, in a victim impact statement during the sentencing.

"This was the beginning of her cruel campaign of terror, a campaign that resulted in the deaths of JJ and Tylee, innocent children, and Tammy, a devoted mother, grandmother and wife," Woodcock said. "JJ and Tylee could have been with us living happy lives. Instead, she took all that away, all because she is a money-hungry power-mongering monster."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lori Vallow Daybell, mother who killed kids, sentenced to life