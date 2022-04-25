Mother: Killing of 20-year-old may have been retaliation for her role in fatal robbery

Masonique Saunders

The mother of a 20-year-old woman who was fatally shot Saturday night at a Columbus park said she believes it was in retaliation for her daughter's role in a high-profile 2018 robbery that led to the shooting death of then-boyfriend by an undercover Columbus police officer.

Masonique Saunders was one of two women shot over the weekend in Saunders Park in the King-Lincoln/Bronzeville neighborhood, just south of Interstate 670 near Taylor Avenue, according to her mother, Danielle Williams. Police had not released the identity as of early Monday afternoon because they must wait on the Franklin County Coroner's office to confirm the identity.

The incident occurred during a blaze of gunfire exchanged among several people just before 8:30 p.m. during a cookout, Columbus police and family had said.

Police said the other woman shot was pregnant, and was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center for a superficial wound.

Read more: Saunders admits to being accomplice in 2018 robbery during which Columbus police shot and killed her boyfriend

Saunders pleaded guilty to role in 2018 robbery in which boyfriend was killed

In December 2018, Saunders' then-16-year-old boyfriend, Julius Tate, Jr., was killed during what authorities described as a crime spree in which unwitting customers who believed they were completing online sales of merchandise for cash were robbed at gunpoint.

Columbus police said they set up a sting operation using an undercover officer as the other party in a supposed sales transaction. When Tate pulled out a gun and pointed it at the undercover officer to rob him on Mount Vernon Avenue, police say Tate was fatally shot by SWAT officer Eric Richard.

Jamita Malone and Maryam Malone, Tate's mother and younger sister, respectively, have refuted the police version of events and have demanded justice for the teen's death. No charges have ever been filed against Richard in connection with the incident.

Saunders, whom police say arranged the robberies, pleaded guilty to reduced delinquency counts of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery and served three years in juvenile detention after originally being charged with murder.

Story continues

Read more: Teen gets 3 years for killed boyfriend

There have been numerous threats against her made by those connected to Tate, according to Williams.

"They've been making threats for years," Williams, 40, said. "I didn't want her out here because of it."

Police have not provided a motive for the shooting.

Read more: Teenage girl charged in fatal SWAT sting

Williams said her daughter loved to dance, go out to dinner and be with friends and family. She said Saunders was working fulltime, taking online classes to study fashion and business with the goal of creating a clothing line, and was helping special needs children.

"She was way different, more focused on working," Williams said.

Saunders' death was the 34th homicide this year in Columbus.

Anyone with information regarding Saunders' death is asked to call Columbus Police homicide detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

dnarciso@dispatch.com

@DeanNarciso

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Mother: Woman shot at Saunders Park may have been retaliation victim