Mother laments gun ‘tragedy’ that left 10-year-old dead at home, seeks help for burial

The mother of a 10-year-old child shot and killed in what she called a family “tragedy” in his Northeast Miami-Dade apartment set up a GoFundMe page on Friday to help with burial expenses.

Tiffany Callaway, who police identified as a Miami-Dade Corrections officer, called her son Shemarion Burse “loving” and “playful” and “the light of our life.”

“Imagining life without him is something we never thought we’d have to do as a family,” she wrote. “And even worse, we have to lay him to rest. We weren’t prepared for this tragedy and are simply asking for a kind hand.”

Callaway’s post did not shed any light on how Shemarion, who was at home with four other young family members but no adults, was killed Thursday afternoon. Miami-Dade police had not yet named him or commented publicly about how the boy was shot. But law enforcement sources say a 13-year-old in the home apparently pulled the trigger. It was not yet clear what kind of gun it was or where the children had gotten it.

Miami-Dade Police said after receiving a 911 call on Thursday afternoon, officer’s arrived at the family’s home at an apartment in the 600 block of Ives Dairy Road shortly after 5 p.m. There, they found the child with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center but died from his injuries, said Miami-Dade Police Spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta.

Police said four other children between the ages of 9 and 15 were in the family’s apartment and that their parents were at work when the shooting happened. Zabaleta said the children said they were all related, but detectives had not confirmed that.

The spokesman also said police weren’t willing to confirm on the record that Shemarion was shot by another child in the house or explain what may have happened. And, Zabaleta said, detectives were still trying to uncover how a child got a hold of the weapon and who it belonged to.