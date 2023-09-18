Mother who lost child to gun violence on a mission to help heal other mothers who share the same pain
Marshawnette Daniels's daughter Saniyah Nicholson, 9, was shot and killed in 2018.
Marshawnette Daniels's daughter Saniyah Nicholson, 9, was shot and killed in 2018.
Vietnamese electric-vehicle maker Vinfast said on Monday it delivered 9,535 vehicles in the second quarter, recording a more than fivefold jump from the first quarter. It reported 11,315 deliveries for the first half of this year. Vinfast's blockbuster debut on Wall Street in August saw its shares more than triple in value, but the company's small amount of publicly available shares has made the stock prone to volatility.
Land can cost anywhere from a few thousand dollars per acre to tens of thousands of dollars for the lot, squeezing cash flows and balance sheets.
Apple’s long-awaited iOS 17 update for iPhones lands today with a number of new and improved security features. Other iOS 17 features are better suited for the wider population, including anti-web tracking and safely storing passwords and the easy sharing of newer phishing-resistant passkeys. The biggest addition to Lockdown Mode is that it now runs on Apple Watch, not just iPhones, iPads and Macs.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
In a category where luck, timing and market forces are at least half the battle, you’ve got to be willing to roll with the punches. Boxbot has been kicking around for a bit. It’s actually been 6.5 years since TechCrunch first covered the Bay Area-based firm, under the headline, “Stealthy Boxbot wins the Pear prize for UC Berkeley with a tech for autonomous last-mile delivery” (aside: we used to have ridiculously long headlines).
Here's everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023, including when it will take place and how you can prepare for the members-only shopping event.
Shared one happy customer: 'Nice sturdy bed for that extra company you weren't expecting.'
Deion Sander tells '60 Minutes' he's college football's best coach and his young Buffs are so far proving him right.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been pitching his palace as the ideal host, and officials in bidding cities believe a decision is near.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon sifts through the noise of Week 2's NFL action.
This is a tough way to go out.
Belichick was extra grumpy Sunday night.
Hutchinson appeared to beat his blocker only to get grabbed from behind while pursuing Smith.
Taylor's presnap play has made plenty of headlines, and officials have apparently taken notice.
The Dodgers, Orioles and Rays joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field with wins this weekend.
It's still early, and the Bengals still may rebound to go on a deep playoff run like last season. But this year's version has had some alarming struggles, including in Sunday's home loss to the Ravens.
Kyle Shanahan didn't want to settle for a field goal before the first half expired.
She made them part of favorite de-stressing activities — and we're here for it.
Davante Adams caught his first touchdown of the 2023 season earlier in the contest.
Disrupt 2023 in San Francisco, of course. A history-making moment occurred Thursday night when the United Auto Workers decided to strike against all three big U.S. automakers — GM, Ford and North America's Stellantis (known as Chrysler) — after both sides failed to reach a deal. GM said it expects to idle its Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas because of a shortage of stampings made at the Missouri factory where workers are striking.