Mother who lost only son to rare COVID complication warns parents to look for early signs

·3 min read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - By the time doctors realized that Lorena Navarrete's son had a rare complication of COVID-19 that afflicts some children, it was too late to save her 16-year-old Emilio.

Lorena, a single mother who lives in the southern Chilean city of Puerto Montt, told the TVN network that her music-loving and sociable son died about a week after he first complained of feeling tired and of a pain in his legs in late January.

Within days he had developed livid blotches on his skin, a high fever, vomiting and dark urine.

Doctors at the city's hospital, overrun with severe COVID cases, repeatedly tested him for COVID but with the results coming back negative were at a loss as to what was wrong with him.

By the time his illness was identified as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, it was too late. Lorena could not be at her son's bedside because of strict health protocols, but a social worker called to pass on the message that her son loved her very much. She asked the social worker to tell her son she would see him soon, and that his pets were well.

"A doctor said that if I had faith, I should pray because my son was very ill," said Navarrete, who works as a nurse technician. "They had a diagnosis and it was PIMS."

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), as PIMS is more commonly known, is a rare, life-threatening syndrome linked to COVID-19.

It usually appears between two and six weeks after infection, even in asymptomatic cases of COVID-19.

It shares symptoms with toxic shock and Kawasaki disease, including fever, rashes, swollen glands, conjunctivitis and, in severe cases, heart inflammation, and can cause multiple organ failure. It is not always fatal if caught and treated early.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in January that it was investigating whether COVID variants were increasing the number or severity of cases following anecdotal reports from some states.

Dr. Loreto Twele, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Puerto Montt hospital, said catching it was like piecing together a jigsaw.

"There is no single exam. You have to put the pieces together to be able to make an early diagnosis and start treatment," she said.

Chilean public health chief Paula Daza said in a media briefing on Monday that of the 69,563 confirmed cases of COVID in children so far in Chile, 157 cases of MIS-C have been reported. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi)

"The rate of cases of children with these conditions is quite low, however, health professionals have to be alert," she said.

For Emilio's mother Lorena, the pain of losing her only son is partly helped by knowing she can raise awareness.

"I do not want Emilio's death to be in vain and for this to be known so that the same thing does not happen to other parents," she said.

(Writing by Aislinn Laing and Fabian Cambero; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • Czech chimps go wild for zoo Zoom

    We humans may be tiring of video calls, Zoom birthdays and streamed performances, but the chimps at two Czech zoos are just starting to enjoy their new live online linkup. To make up for the lack of interaction with visitors since the attractions closed in December under COVID-19 restrictions, the chimpanzees at Safari Park Dvur Kralove and the troop at a zoo in Brno, 150 km away, can now watch one another's daily lives on giant screens. "At the beginning they approached the screen with defensive or threatening gestures, there was interaction," said Gabriela Linhartova, ape keeper at Dvur Kralove, 135 km east of Prague.

  • President Biden not ruling out wealth tax and believes rich aren't paying enough, White House says

    President Biden is not ruling out a wealth tax and believes the rich aren't paying their fair share, the White House says.

  • Ugandan leader says not yet had COVID vaccine as he's 'careful'

    Uganda's president Yoweri Museveni has said he has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 because he is "careful" and is still weighing which jab to take, days after the East African country began its inoculation campaign. Many African countries have struggled to get doses and have not administered a single shot. Uganda began vaccinating health workers and the elderly last week after receiving 864,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from COVAX, the World Health Organisation-backed programme to provide vaccines to poor and developing countries.

  • Vice President urges calm as Tanzania's leader still unseen

    As Tanzania's president has not been seen in public for more than two weeks, the East African country's vice president on Monday sought to reassure the nation, saying it was “normal” for human beings to suffer colds and other illnesses. Addressing a public rally in Tanzania's Tanga region, Samia Suluhu offered no update on the health or whereabouts of President John Magufuli even as she said she had been sent by him to calm the East African nation.

  • Yaphet Kotto, ‘Alien’ and ‘Live and Let Die’ actor, dies at 81

    The acclaimed Kotto made memorable appearances in a range of classics on both the big and small screen. Enigmatic screen star Yaphet Kotto has died at the age of 81. Kotto, who may have been best known for his role as Dennis Parker in the original 1979 Alien film, was known for playing tough guys on screen.

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • GOP will try to oust Alaska senator who voted for Trump’s impeachment

    Lisa Murkowski has not announced if she will stand for fourth term in 2022

  • Biden news: Trump says Meghan ‘no good’ after interview, as North Korea silent on US approaches

    Follow latest updates

  • How #FreeBritney actually started

    ‘We got made fun of a lot in the early days, but we kept pushing forward because we knew in our hearts we were right’

  • Germany pauses AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots as a 'precaution'

    Germany has suspended use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday, making it the latest of several European countries to hit pause following reports of blood coagulation disorders in recipients. Spahn said the decision followed a recommendation from the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), Germany's authority in charge of vaccines, following newly registered cases of thrombosis, including three deaths.

  • Mom and 3 kids killed by driver who had just been stopped by police in Texas, cops say

    The family of four died after their vehicle ignited in flames.

  • What if you had your choice of COVID-19 vaccine? Differences are small, but they do exist

    If you get the choice, which COVID-19 vaccine should you choose? For now, any one you can get. But supply is growing, and there are differences.

  • Trump's children won't be able to run in 2024 because they'll be stuck in court, his niece Mary predicts

    Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have both been tipped within the GOP to run for president in 2024.

  • Large and dangerous tornado outbreak likely Wednesday

    Research says these extreme outbreaks are becoming more likely and shifting location because of a warming climate.

  • McConnell Warns Democrats of ‘Scorched-Earth Senate’ If Filibuster Is Removed

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) threatened to use “every” rule available to advance conservative policies if Democrats choose to eliminate the filibuster, allowing legislation to pass with a simple majority in place of a filibuster-proof 60-vote threshold. With some Democrats urging moderates Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D., Arizona) to abandon their support for the filibuster, McConnell warned in a floor speech that such a move could “break” the Senate. “Let me say this very clearly for all 99 of my colleagues: nobody serving in this chamber can even begin to imagine what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like,” McConnell said. If the Senate is restructured to require simple majorities to pass all legislation, McConnell warned that Republicans would use that policy to their advantage if they regained a majority in the chamber. “As soon as Republicans wound up back in the saddle, we wouldn’t just erase every liberal change that hurt the country—we’d strengthen America with all kinds of conservative policies with zero input from the other side,” McConnell said. The minority leader indicated that a Republican-majority Senate would pass national right-to-work legislation, defund Planned Parenthood and sanctuary cities “on day one,” allow concealed carry in all 50 states, and more. The Senate is currently tied 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, and Manchin’s and Sinema’s refusal to eliminate the filibuster has left Democrats unable to make that change. Sinema’s spokesperson said in January that she is “against eliminating the filibuster, and she is not open to changing her mind,” while Manchin has indicated he would be open to some reform without eliminating the procedure entirely. The progressive wing of the Democratic caucus has pushed in recent weeks for a limited reform to the filibuster rule that would allow for its suspension when the Senate is voting on legislation that would expand voting rights.

  • Tlaib calls out hypocrite GOP taking credit for stimulus bill

    Tlaib said, ‘You know how in group project there is always students who didn’t contribute, but they still take credit - That’s the GOP’

  • Harry and Meghan accuse Palace of continuing to leak stories as they reveal conversations with Charles and William were 'not productive'

    The Duchess of Sussex has risked heightening tensions with the Royal Family by accusing the palace of continuing to leak “disparaging” stories about her. Meghan, 39, is alleged to have told close friend Gayle King, an anchor on US network CBS, she was “upset” that royal aides continued to brief against her despite stating that they would work out their differences privately. She also revealed that Prince Harry had now spoken to both his father and his brother about the allegations made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey but claimed the conversations were “not productive.” The Duchess is said to have complained that no member of the Royal Family had yet contacted her directly, despite claims that she received no help when feeling suicidal and that a family member had raised “concerns” about the colour of their son’s skin. Ms King made the revelations on her television show on Tuesday morning, disclosures that are unlikely to go down well at Buckingham Palace and further erode trust. She also reiterated that Meghan had "documents" to back up everything she told Ms Winfrey - a claim first made by actress Janina Gavankar, another of the Duchess's friends, who told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s allegations.

  • The head of the CDC says the US could face a COVID-19 surge after more than 1.3 million Americans traveled around spring break

    CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said she was "pleading" with Americans to take precautions, such as wearing masks.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene toured Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Long Island

    Greene spread anti-Semitic conspiracies on social media, and claimed that laser beams linked to Rothschild Inc. sparked California's wildfires.

  • Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson spent nearly 5 minutes slamming Cardi B's performance of 'WAP' at the Grammys, claiming it's destroying America

    It is the latest attack on the song by conservatives, who have been fixated on the song since its release in August.