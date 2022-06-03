Mother who lost son to homicide calls for action to end gun violence

It’s not hard to find someone touched by gun violence.

“Attached to each young person who passes away is a grandmother mother aunts uncles an entire family,” said Cathy Welsh.

Welsh is one of them. She lost her son Jeremy in 2017 after a fellow classmate at Woodland Hills shot and killed him. It’s a fear more parents are facing.

“That’s one of our biggest fears will my son be shot and killed by another one of our students?” Welsh said.

According to the latest data, 97% of homicides this year involved a gun and 42% of those victims were between the ages of 15-24. Welsh said something needs to change and she’s looking to the state for help.

“It’s an ugly place to be. I don’t want to have to see every state rep and legislator have to lose someone to gun violence hopefully they make a change before that,” Welsh said.

CeaseFire PA is one of the groups Welsh works with in order to bring attention to the problem. With walks and different events, the group is hoping for lawmakers to pass gun legislation and prioritize prevention rather than response.

“We aren’t accepting thoughts and prayers anymore we are demanding action and they take responsibility,” said Beth Foringer with CeaseFire PA.

