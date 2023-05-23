Mother who ‘loved her babies more than life itself’ among 3 dead in KC nightclub shooting

The photo of Antoinette “Libby” Brenson next to her laughing children as fake snow rained down on them immortalizes her smile.

The picture, once just a happy holiday memory, is now the top of a GoFundMe page created by Brenson’s loved ones in the wake of her death.

The 24-year-old was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning at Klymax Lounge, a nightclub in the Oak Park neighborhood of Kansas City.

Jason McConnell, 41, a security guard at the nightclub, and Clarence Henderson, 33, who was performing that night under the name Nutty Still Gassin, were also killed. Two other people were critically wounded in the shooting, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Family wrote in the GoFundMe created Tuesday morning that Brenson was shot while trying to escape the gunfire. They said she wasn’t the intended target of the gunfire.

“Libby’s infectious smile and loving demeanor would brighten up any room she walked into,” family wrote.

Messages written in chalk are seen on the sidewalk outside Klymax Lounge on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Kansas City. Three people were killed and two were injured in a shooting Sunday at the nightclub.

Loved ones are asking for donations to go toward her burial, as well as to help support her children financially, who family said relied on her full-time. Her children are Anton, 8, Arrie, 5, and Calise, 2.

“This loss will forever be a pain in their hearts. As the family finds solace in GOD, they would like to thank you in advance for the incoming love, support, condolences, and donations as they carry out the arrangements for Libby and the care of her children,” loved ones wrote. “Libby loved her babies more than life itself. Given the chance, she would have given them the world.”

The investigation into the shooting, which happened at about 1:25 a.m. Sunday at 4242 Indiana Ave., is ongoing by police. No information on suspects has been released.

Including the most recent shooting, there have been 67 homicides in Kansas City so far this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings.

Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.