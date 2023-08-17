Mother of Madalina Cojocari pleads not guilty in daughter’s disappearance

The mother of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.

Diana Cojocari was charged with failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement. Her husband, Christopher Palmiter, faces the same charge.

Diana has been in jail since December 2022 in connection to the disappearance of her daughter, Madalina.

Madalina was last seen walking off a school bus on Nov. 21, 2022. Her mother said she last saw her at their Cornelius home on Nov. 23 but didn’t report her missing until about three weeks later, on Dec. 15.

On July 18, new warrants obtained by Channel 9 said her mother thinks she may have been sold for cash.

In court Thursday, Diana Cojocari pleaded not guilty. The state did not offer her a plea deal.

>> Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz was in the courtroom and will share updates as she learns them.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about Madalina to call 1-800-CALL FBI or the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773.

